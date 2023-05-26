The other day we presented Cowboys fans with the opportunity to make their voices heard through a couple of polls we ran on free agent subjects. There is one free agent decision that Cowboys fans are waiting to hear about and that is who will challenge Tristan Vizcaino for the kicker spot. For many, Vizcaino seems like a placeholder for the eventual real kicker. Even special teams coordinator John Fassel has said that the Cowboys will bring in a veteran to compete for the position.

After Fassel named a few names, we put them into a poll along with Brett Maher to see who Cowboys fans covet. There was one clear winner.

Veteran Robbie Gould is the choice. Gould has been in the NFL since 2005 and has a career percentage of successful field goals at 86.5%, and 97.5% on extra points. We’ll have a follow up article on why Gould could be the answer for Dallas.

We also asked - if the Cowboys could get Ezekiel Elliott back on a low-cost deal, should they make that move? It turns out the majority of fans are ready to turn the page completely on the Zeke era. Only 40% of respondents would re-sign Elliott.

Zeke was a beloved player in Dallas for his effort and personality, and early on for his production. Now that his production is waning, most Cowboys fans feel it’s the right time to end things permanently.

