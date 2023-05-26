RB1 is back on the field.

Everything is lining up for a massive Tony Pollard season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. The 26-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl selection after the 2022 season because of a career-high 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns. He topped 1,000 rushing yards for the first time, and 75% of his scoring was on the ground with nine rushing touchdowns. Despite suffering a fractured fibula in the Cowboys’ season-ending NFC Divisional Round playoff defeat at the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas head coach and play-caller Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Pollard is participating on a reduced tempo, per the Dallas Morning News. That’s a significant development for the Cowboys and Pollard, whose 5.9 yards per touch led the NFL among players with at least 200 touches in 2022. Just as notable is that with the Cowboys releasing Ezekiel Elliott — one of their franchise leaders whose 3.9 yards per touch was dead last in the league among players with at least 200 touches last season — it’s Tony time in Dallas.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finds himself surrounded by a lot of new faces as OTAs get going in Dallas. And not just guys in the offensive huddle, like Brandin Cooks or Luke Schoonmaker or Deuce Vaughn. Even when Prescott gets back to the sideline or the meeting room, he’ll notice there’s been a lot of turnover since last season. Kellen Moore is gone. So is Doug Nussmeier. As offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach respectively, theirs were the voices Prescott heard most often under head coach Mike McCarthy’s tenure over the past three seasons. “I wouldn’t say it’s a transition; I think it’s a continuation,” the coach told reporters Thursday from The Star.

First, I calculate and then rank each player’s season-long contribution metric by team (win share). To sum it up without getting overly technical, the contribution metric (or win share) measures each player’s production during the previous season. The metric encompasses a value for every snap by each player and reveals each player’s contribution to the team’s overall win total. After making those calculations, I factor in each player’s salary by position (contract data via Over The Cap) to add some context around who was being “underappreciated.” APY: $1.271 million (rookie contract; 111th among interior defensive linemen). In his second pro season, Odighizuwa had an average pass-rush get-off of 0.96 seconds, per NGS, ranking 11th among defensive tackles. He piled up 26 stops in run defense and 31 pressures as a pass rusher. That latter figure is more than the combined pressures of all other Cowboys defensive tackles (30). He also single-handedly outproduced his Dallas DT cohorts in sacks (four to three). Odighizuwa feels like an exceptional fit in Dan Quinn’s defense.

It’s been nearly three decades since the Dallas Cowboys last competed in an NFC Championship Game. That is an excruciatingly long time to go without even earning a chance to compete in a Super Bowl, especially for an organization that dominated on the biggest stages in the 1990s. The team may be doing well enough in the regular season to seem like contenders, but Dallas has been consistently outfoxed in the playoffs during the Mike McCarthy era. While McCarthy said he’s in an “excellent spot” with Jerry Jones and claimed that the team owner wants to have him on the Dallas sidelines for as long as Tom Landry was—the Hall of Famer was at the reins of the organization for 29 years and won two Super Bowls and an NFL Championship—it’s hard to envision a scenario in which he continues in his current role without at least getting to a conference championship game this year.

The 2023 NFL season has itself a controversial new rule change that will surely mean fewer kickoff returns. ... unless Dallas Cowboys return man KaVontae Turpin gets his way. “I don’t care,’’ Turpin said. What is the Pro Bowl return man’s reasoning? First, to the new NFL plan: Under the new rule, if a kickoff returner calls for a fair catch anywhere inside the 25-yard line, the result will be the same as a touchback. Instead of the ball being placed at the 20-yard line, the ball will now be placed at the 25-yard line. “I don’t care (about the new rule), because I’m not fair-catching nothing,’’ said Turpin, who made the Pro Bowl last year as an electric rookie coming into the league from the USFL, via DallasCowboys.com. ”I’m being real with you — nothing.’’

