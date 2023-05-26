It is the final week of May and one of the best wide receivers in the NFL is on the open market. You read that right.

Friday around lunchtime some big-time news popped across the league when the Arizona Cardinals, at long last, released DeAndre Hopkins. The veteran wideout is officially a free agent.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

Hopkins has been one of the more productive receivers in the NFL for about a decade now, and has found himself a bit lost in the turmoil that has plagued the Cardinals organization as a whole over the last couple of years. With the right team, he can certainly contribute at a high level.

Perhaps the Dallas Cowboys are that right team, no? Hopkins could return to the state of Texas, he had no issues connecting himself to the Cowboys while trying to get traded away from Arizona, and Dallas figures to be a contending team this season. Not to mention that the Cowboys visit the the Cardinals this coming season so Hopkins could get a chance at sticking it to a Cardinals organization he clearly began to not like at the very end.

As noted, Hopkins has made it very clear that he wanted to move on from the Cardinals and recently listed some other quarterbacks who he would like to play for.

On a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins listed the five QBs he’d most like to catch passes from: the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2023

Obviously Dak Prescott is not on this list, but as noted Hopkins has cheekily connected himself to America’s Team this offseason in hopes of leaving Arizona. Half of that problem is solved for now.

Adding Hopkins to their team would give the Cowboys what would inarguably be the best wide receiver group in the entire NFL. They would have high-level contributors at the top four spots in Hopkins, CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks (who the team traded for this offseason) and Michael Gallup.