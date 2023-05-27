Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is headed back to school. Not in the traditional sense, trying to obtain his Master’s or Doctorate. Ferguson has been invited to join some of the NFL’s best tight ends at the Tight End University Summit in June.

The event is run by Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, and George Kittle. Other players at the position that have been invited are Noah Fant, Dallas Goedert, Daniel Bellinger, Chig Okonkwo, and Pat Freiermuth.

During the Super Bowl press conferences, Kelce mentioned Ferguson by name as someone he followed this past season and reminded him of the player he used to be when he came into the league.

“There are a few great tight ends out there,” Kelce said. “I don’t know if there are any that remind me of myself, but there are a few guys I’m excited about. Kyle Pitts (of the Atlanta Falcons) being one of them. (Jake) Ferguson down in Dallas and (Daniel) Bellinger over in New York. I’m excited to see how these guys manifest over the next few years and we’ll see where they can take their game.”

Pitts was an attendee of the camp in 2021, so it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to see the Cowboys tight end on the list of names if Kelce’s kept his eye on him.

No. 87 is uniquely positioned in Dallas after Dalton Schultz signed with the Houston Texans and opened the door for a new starter. Ferguson’s statistics won’t jump off the page, but he showed flashes as a rookie of becoming the next dynamic tight end for the Cowboys.

This will be the second summit for Tight End University and should be taking place sometime in June. If Ferguson wants to learn what it’s like to be a dominant tight end in the NFL, there’s no better institution to enroll with.