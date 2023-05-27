Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is going to stretch the field for Dallas’ offense.

While Dallas finished 2022 a top-five team in points per game, they saw just 81 explosive pass plays (16+ yards) over the course of the season. That was actually under the league average, and a stat they aim to raise this fall. Enter Brandin Cooks. The veteran receiver who’s already notched 1,000-yard campaigns with four different clubs, believes that’s a big reason why the Cowboys traded for him in March. “I just want to continue to bring that explosive play,” Cooks told reporters this week during OTAs. “Being dynamic, something that they’ve already got, but just really just want to build on that.” Cooks will undoubtedly add well-traveled experience and leadership to a wide receiver group led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. But Cooks also brings his rare speed- something that has already impressed quarterback Dak Prescott- and a fabled workout regimen, developed over his nine pro seasons, that has helped him maintain both his physique and his 4.33 legs. “I would say I really learned my routine,” Cooks recalled, “going into year four or year five, and every year I just feel like I’m adding to that. But like I tell the guys, I spend my money on my body because at the end of the day, your greatest ability, as you know, is your availability. Just take that serious, not just on the field, but off the field as well.”

The Cowboys could add another playmaker to the roster.

It is the final week of May and one of the best wide receivers in the NFL is on the open market. You read that right. Friday around lunchtime some big-time news popped across the league when the Arizona Cardinals, at long last, released DeAndre Hopkins. The veteran wideout is officially a free agent. Hopkins has been one of the more productive receivers in the NFL for about a decade now, and has found himself a bit lost in the turmoil that has plagued the Cardinals organization as a whole over the last couple of years. With the right team, he can certainly contribute at a high level. Perhaps the Dallas Cowboys are that right team, no? Hopkins could return to the state of Texas, he had no issues connecting himself to the Cowboys while trying to get traded away from Arizona, and Dallas figures to be a contending team this season. Not to mention that the Cowboys visit the the Cardinals this coming season so Hopkins could get a chance at sticking it to a Cardinals organization he clearly began to not like at the very end. As noted, Hopkins has made it very clear that he wanted to move on from the Cardinals and recently listed some other quarterbacks who he would like to play for.

The 2023 season is getting closer.

Even head coach Mike McCarthy took a jab at humor during his lone press conference this week, starting off by saying, “There are rules we all have to adhere to. Team drills are not practical under the guidelines. So today, basically our team will be walk-throughs.” Leaving himself open for someone to ask, “Is that to avoid fines?” followed by a round of media laughter, since the team was docked one OTA session this year and McCarthy fined $100,000 for consecutive offenses, the first a $50,000 one in 2021. “Well, I’m glad you find the humor in it,” McCarthy interjected. “My wife and I don’t think it’s really funny. It’s actually a sore spot for me. … We’ve got to follow the rules.” And boy, did they overly, especially since last year’s deemed aggression certainly wasn’t egregious for those witnessing the workouts. So Thursday, during 7-on-7 and team periods, there was no challenging passes in the air. No diving to make plays. Might as well have worn those puffy 16-ounce boxing gloves. And for sure, no one-on-one passing drills. But there was enough other stuff to chew on. Like once again cornerback Trevon Diggs, much like times last year, was not _volunteering _this Thursday.

The competition for left guard is underway at OTAs.

During the media availability at OTAs on Thursday afternoon, Matt Farniok took the majority of first-team reps at left guard as the third-year offensive lineman continues to just take the process day-by-day. “Just continue to do my job better than I did it yesterday,” Farniok said about his mindset this offseason. “Learn from any mistake I make and don’t repeat it and just continue to be a better football player than I was.” Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones talked up the addition of Chuma Edoga during a media availability last week, as the fifth-year guard is looking to contribute however the coaching staff sees fit. “I’m just ready to play wherever the coaches put me,” Edoga said. “Whether that’s guard or tackle. Right now, it’s early in the process so I’m just accepting my role and playing wherever I need to play.” The same mindset exists with third-year offensive lineman Josh Ball who is also just looking to contribute however he can in 2023. “Whatever the coaches decide is the right thing, that’s what’s gonna happen,” Ball said. “If that opportunity arises, that’d be great, but whatever I can do to help the team.”

