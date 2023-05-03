Follow the journey!

To date, the Dallas Cowboys have 21 rookies who will be joining them in 2023, eight draft picks and 13 undrafted free agent additions. This number will more than likely increase or decrease between now and training camp, but for now these are the new faces who will be joining America’s Team this year.

This influx of youth will hopefully be the building blocks that helps the organization continue to grow and to get back to the promised land, the Super Bowl. There’s no way of knowing as of yet who will emerge as cornerstone players from this year’s draft class, if any, but that’s part of the journey we can follow thanks to social media.

Social media is a great tool for professional athletes to connect with fans, and vice versa. There are numerous social platforms available for use, but Twitter seems to be one of the more popular ones. Today we are going to share with you the Twitter handles of the Cowboys incoming rookies so that you can follow and interact with them if you so choose.

The Picks

DT Mazi Smith, Michigan - @mazismith

TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan - @LukeSchoonmaker

LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas - @AGENT0__

EDGE Viliami Fehoko Jr., San Jose State - n/a

OL Asim Richards, UNC - @asimrichards_4

CB Eric Scott Jr., Southern Miss - n/a

RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State - @C_Vaughn22

WR Jalen Brooks, South Carolina - @i_stay_sore1

The Undrafted