The 2023 NFL offseason is moving toward it's end. With training camp and preseason just a couple of months away, the season opener on September 10 against the New York Giants will be here before we know it. That means the Dallas Cowboys still have time to figure out how they want to construct their final 53-roster, but shouldn’t wait until the last minute to add help where needed.

As things stand right now, the Dallas Cowboys starters are pretty close to being set in stone. There are still a few positions up for grabs, but for the most part depth at certain positions is the bigger concern. Fortunately, there are still plenty of veterans on the open market the Cowboys could sign to help complete the roster.

K Robbie Gould

Arguably the biggest concern right now for the Dallas Cowboys is who will replace Brett Maher as the placekicker in 2023? The only kicker currently on the roster is Tristan Vizcaino, however, he is probably nothing more than a camp leg. The Cowboys absolutely must do everything within their power to find an upgrade.

Consistency and reliability is what the Cowboys are looking for in a kicker and the best free agent option who provides both right now is Robbie Gould. He made 27 and 32 (84.4%) field-goal attempts last year with the San Francisco 49ers and has been absolutely perfect in the postseason making all 29 of his FG attempts in his career.

There is some concerns however about the 40-year-old kicker. His age being one, but also the fact he has struggled with injuries, missing a total of 10 games the past few years. Despite that though, he is still playing at a high level and would no doubt be an upgrade over Tristan Vizcaino.

RB Leonard Fournette

Mike McCarthy has expressed his desire for the Dallas Cowboys to be more efficient running the ball in 2023. To do so, Tony Pollard will step into a role somewhat unfamiliar for him as their starting running back. He did out touch Ezekiel Elliott in 2022 by a total of 11 offensive snaps, but is expected to take on a much larger workload this year.

As things stand right now, the Cowboys don’t really have a surefire answer as to who will be No. 20’s primary backup this season. They have a stable of RBs currently on the roster who will have the opportunity to claim that job, however, none of them really inspire too much confidence. Because of that, adding someone like Leonard Fournette makes sense.

Fournette (6’0”, 228) is a big, bruising back who would immediately upgrade Dallas’ RB corps if signed. The 28-year-old would be a really nice complement behind Tony Pollard and would provide much-needed insurance if/when he needed to step into the starting role. Adding him would give the Cowboys a really solid RB duo for the 2023 season.

LB Damien Wilson

Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark should form a really good duo as a starting linebackers in 2023 for the Dallas Cowboys, but the depth behind them is young and unproven, which is a bit of a concern. To help ease that concern, Dallas should absolutely sign a veteran to provide some much-needed veteran experience and depth.

Damien Wilson, Dallas’ fourth-round pick in 2015, is the type of player they should seriously consider signing. The eight-year veteran wouldn’t be a progress stopper for the Cowboys young LBs and is capable of being an injury fill-in as a starter if/when needed. On top of that, he is also a top special teams player.

While there are more well-known players sitting on the open market the Cowboys could sign in free agency, Damien Wilson is more the type of player they should be looking for right now. As a capable starter with special teams value who won’t be a progress stopper for the youth movement at the position, he’s exactly what they need as a depth LB.