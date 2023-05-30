32-year-old Zack Martin will go down as one of the greatest Dallas Cowboys of all time. Last season, Martin’s ninth in the league, the offensive guard was once again one of the best linemen in all of football.

The former first-round pick was the only guard in the league (min 700 or more snaps) that did not allow a single sack. The Notre Dame product also had a Pro Football Focus Pass Blocking Efficiency grade of 98.7, the fourth-best among all guards in football.

Martin was named a First-Team All-Pro for the sixth time, including earning the honor in four of the last five seasons. 2020, the one year Martin did not get the nod, he battled injuries and was only able to play in 10 regular season games. Martin’s durability has been remarkable during his NFL career. The 32-year-old has played in 137 of 146 regular season games since he joined the Cowboys, an extremely impressive mark.

There’s no doubt even at age 32 Martin is still one of the best guards in all of football. Pro Football Focus shared this sentiment this week when they released their offensive guard rankings entering the 2023 season.

For the second-straight year, Martin was named as the best offensive guard in football. Here’s what PFF’s Gordon McGuinness had to say about Dallas’ star lineman.

Martin’s 72.8 PFF grade last season ranked ninth among guards, but in every other season of his career he finished with a top-five grade at the position. He was the only guard in the NFL to not allow any sacks while playing 700 or more pass-blocking snaps, and, on balance, it’s hard to see him not being one of the best guards in football in 2023.

When it’s all said and done, Zack Martin will go down as one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. The veteran has aged like fine wine and is still playing as well as any guard in football as he gets ready to enter his tenth season in the league.