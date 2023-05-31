Jourdan Lewis might be cut at some point this offseason, or be an insurance policy.

“[Lewis] had several productive seasons at cornerback until he sustained a foot injury and landed on IR after six games in 2022. He’s scheduled to earn $5 million this season in his final season under contract. The Cowboys have Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore as their starters, with last year’s fifth-round pick DaRon Bland playing well (five interceptions and 54 tackles) as the third corner in Lewis’ absence.” PFF gave Bland a 71.9 grade for his work last season, a better mark than Lewis has ever had as the Cowboys’ nickel corner. Add in the high hopes that the staff still has for third-year man Nahshon Wright plus the early OTA promise of sixth-round rookie pick Eric Scott Jr. and UDFA Myles Brooks, and Lewis may be most valuable to the team now as a trade commodity.

DeAndre Hopkins remains available and his name has been linked to the Cowboys all season. Is he truly an option?

Nick Eatman: First of all, I’ve been a big fan of Hopkins throughout his career, especially if you play fantasy football and he’s been on your team. Ok, so maybe not the last couple of seasons because he’s been hurt, but when he’s healthy, he produces at a high level and it doesn’t really matter who’s throwing him the ball. That to me, is a sign of a great receiver, when he produces despite changes at quarterback. It shows me he’s more than just a system-player who thrives in the offense he’s used to. Now, all that said, I don’t think this is a good move for the Cowboys. I guess, that’s just me assuming that the money is going to be lucrative. I am a little curious as to why no team in the league wanted to at least try to trade for him and then re-work his deal. That shows me that teams have at least inquired about him and know that signing him to a lesser-contract won’t be that easy. So money is a big factor right now and considering the Cowboys have about four big contracts to sign in the next few months, I would think they can spend their money in better places. And then you factor in the overall need. Had they not traded for Brandin Cooks, this would be more appealing. But as it stands, they’ve got an All-Pro in CeeDee Lamb, plus Gallup and Cooks. I need to do the research on this one, but I’d like too see how many teams in the league right now have three receivers who have posted 1,000-yard seasons. The Cowboys have three and that alone, should be good enough to move this offense in the right direction. As tempting as it sounds, I’d pass on that one. Patrik Walker: Brandin Cooks, that’s why. If the second attempt to land Cooks via trade had faltered, as it did in October (this tells you just how badly the Cowboys want him, to try for him twice) then sure, I presume Dallas would be in on trying to land Hopkins much like they were in trying to land OBJ before moving on to T.Y. Hilton. But with Cooks in the fold and Gallup trending toward being back in prime form, and CeeDee Lamb being your definitive WR1, there’s no reason the Cowboys will want to get into a bidding war to land Hopkins now; and his hangout session with Dez Bryant prior to his release isn’t going to change that fact. The team has several big contract negotiations coming up (Lamb, Diggs, Parsons, etc) and they’ll need every bit of their coin to get those locked down. Dropping a big bag on Hopkins (don’t kid yourselves, he’s not taking a discount to see fewer reps in Dallas now that he’s FREE TO CHOOSE) doesn’t make any sense financially, and doesn’t make enough sense — roster-wise — right now. He’ll have better opportunity, playing time and salary, elsewhere.

The Cowboys will be busy in October with teams from out west.

Dallas’ roster is one of the most robust assemblies of talent he has had in a long time. He has a top-rated defense, a veteran-laden offense, and an experienced coaching staff. He has to take advantage of this opportunity because it may be fleeting. This team will have some pitstops to overcome starting in The Golden State. The San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Los Angeles Rams all present different challenges in October. I am confident that Dallas will be ready for the opportunity, but it’ll take some work. There is a misbelief that the 49ers have owned the Dallas Cowboys because of the last two playoff losses. Unfortunately, for San Francisco fans, that is not an accurate statement. Since 2016, with Dak Prescott at the helm, Dallas has gone 3 – 0 in the regular season against the west coast foe. They averaged a little over two passing touchdowns. Not to mention, the team has scored 35 points per game in those wins. Unfortunately, Mike McCarthy has not been a part of that success story.

The Cowboys have had a really good offseason thus far.

ESPN pundit Bill Barnwell has been doing a detailed analysis of the offseasons for all 32 NFL teams, ranking them from best to worst. He dropped his final 16 best offseasons in a recent article, and the NFC East placed three teams among the top four. The Washington Commanders are deemed as having the best based on Daniel Snyder finally agreeing to sell the team. The series is based on moves that best set a team up to win a future Super Bowl, and eventually having Snyder out as owner is surely a move in the right direction for the Commanders, who still have a ways to go before being competitive for the title. The Philadelphia Eagles come in fourth, mainly lauded for their ability to find low-cost replacements under the salary cap after much of the pie was eaten up by Jalen Hurts’ new deal. The Dallas Cowboys come in as having the third-best offseason according to Barnwell. But in reading the rundown of the Cowboys, it feels like a case of ‘damning with faint praise’. Each team section has three areas: what went right, what went wrong, and what is left to do. For a team that supposedly had the third-best offseason, the what went right section is surprisingly light, basically rooted in the trades for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks.

