The draft is over, the undrafted free agents have been signed, we move on to the next step in the NFL offseason calendar. Up next for the Dallas Cowboys will be a set of OTAs and then a couple of minicamps. One minicamp for the team as a whole, and one just for the rookies.

The NFL released the schedules for all the teams. For the Cowboys it shakes out as follows:

OTA Offseason Workouts:

May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 13-15

Rookie Minicamp:

May 12-14

Mandatory Minicamp:

June 6-8

Don’t forget. we already know that Micah Parsons will miss some of the voluntary part of the schedule as he prepares for the rigors of full-time work at defensive end.

As a reminder, here are the requirements and rules, per the NFL, around the scheduling and implementation of these workouts.