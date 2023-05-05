Princeton Fant was given a three-star recruit rating out of high school and received ten offers before choosing to commit to the Tennessee Volunteers in 2017. He played his first game in 2018, and in 2019 added two more to his record. In 2020, he got more of an expanded role and over the next two seasons totaled 1,125 snaps for the Volunteers starting in 12 games at tight end. While at Tennessee, Fant had 52 receptions for 579 yards and scored five receiving touchdowns. He also had nine rush attempts for 24 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns. To add to his scoring tally, Fant threw twice and scored a 66-yard passing touchdown on his second attempt. As a pass blocker he wasn’t bad, he allowed two sacks and three pressures on 127 pass block attempts. As a run blocker he had his struggles, and in the last two years committed nine penalties while on blocking duty. His cousin is Noah Fant who was drafted 20th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Measurables

Height- 6’2”

Weight- 235

Hands- 9 5/8

Arm Length- 31 3/8

Wingspan- 76 1/4

NFL Combine/Pro Day (Percentile)

10-Yard Split- 1.52s (94%)

40-Yard Time- 4.66s (75%)

Vert- 35.5 (73%)

Broad- 123 (86%)

Bench- 19 (41%)

Scorecard:

Overall- 44/100 (UDFA)

Catching- 60/100

Route Running- 69/100

Blocking- 52/100

Speed- 81/100

Strength- 57/100

Acceleration- 92/100

Agility- 63/100

The Positives:

Proved to be a jack-of-all trades at Tennessee. Scored as a receiver, rusher and passer.

Exceptional burst off the line and into seam-routes. Straight line speed is good which helps to win down the line.

Aggressive and physical as a ball carrier to get extra yards.

No fear as a blocker.

Formation versatile and can lineup anywhere on the field. Played out wide, from the slot and in the backfield.

Also versatile in the backfield as a blocker or runner. Played as a fullback and H-back.

Soft hands at the catch point.

Areas of Improvement:

His biggest issue is size. He’s not just undersized, his frame looks like it would be a struggle to add weight and he also lacks length. To play as a H-back in the NFL he would need to be a lot heavier.

All aspects of his blocking require coaching.

His feet slow down at point-of-contact as blocker.

No ability to anchor and no power at the point-of-attack.

Struggles to separate as a route runner on lateral routes.

Fails to win contested balls on catches away from his body.

The Evaluation:

Princeton Fant is a particularly tricky read, but if you want to use two words to describe him briefly it would be “crazy versatility”. He has good speed and burst as a route runner and can be a nuisance to bring down in the open field. He’s most certainly a mismatch for most linebackers as a route runner, but he requires the offense to limit his route tree to short routes to stay effective. This along with his fullback and H-back ability make him certainly an interesting red zone weapon. But due to his small size at the position and trying to define him as a H-back tight end for Dallas would be a tricky sell. His best bet right now is try to crack special teams during the preseason given his speed and acceleration, then work his way toward snaps on offense to showcase how he can be a versatile piece for the coaches.

Consensus Ranking:

564th

Roster Forecast:

Hopeful practice squad addition if the coaches can find a role.