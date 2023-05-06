We are another weekend closer to football returning to our lives. There are a lot of things happening across the sports world to help pass the time, not to mention movies and television, but with the NFL draft happening last week. we are all itching to see the new toys in action. Thankfully. rookie minicamp is just around the corner.

You can see the full schedule of offseason work right here, but another schedule is reportedly coming rather quickly. The 2023 NFL schedule is reportedly set to be released next Thursday, May 11th, so we are only a few sleeps away from knowing the exact path that the Dallas Cowboys will hopefully take towards the promised land (optimism is high right now).

You can see in the graphic that we already know who the Cowboys are playing. They obviously will host and visit each of their three division rivals and this season brings matchups against the NFC West as well as the AFC East. As the Cowboys finished in second place in the NFC East this past season they will face the same-place finishers from the NFC North (at home), NFC South (on the road) and AFC West (also on the road). Those three teams are the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers.

While we know which games the Cowboys will play, finding out the schedule is an important thing as well as an exercise in fun. It is always interesting to see where the Cowboys bye lands, what they are doing before and after Thanksgiving Day, things like that.

But as noted this is also a fun sort of exercise. There are many Cowboys fans who travel to games, both home and away, and therefore are finally able to lock in details for trips they will be taking throughout the fall. This brings us to our discussion prompt for today.

Which three Dallas Cowboys games are you the most excited about and why?

Maybe your answer is a division rivalry to see how the Cowboys stack up or maybe you are excited to see Dallas visit Miami and/or Buffalo for the first time since 2015 (the last trip to Miami specifically was the famous Tony Romo return where he threw a pass left-handed).

Let us know in the comments and let’s have some fun. Happy weekend.