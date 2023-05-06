When the Dallas Cowboys decided to release running back Ezekiel Elliott, it led to a split reaction from fans around the league. Many analysts believe that it was the right decision, as Elliott carried a cap hit in 2023 that he has not been playing up to his past several seasons. On the other hand, some Cowboys fans believe that Elliott still provides value for the Cowboys. Elliott did provide touchdowns for the Cowboys this past season, finding the endzone 12 times on the ground in 2022, tied for fifth among running backs. Fans also believe that the team may need Elliott in the 2023 season, as Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered a broken fibula in the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith has been one of the more outspoken members around the Cowboys organization who has been upset about the team’s decision to let go of Elliott.

Smith was vocal on Instagram back in March when the news was announced of Elliott’s release from the team. Voicing his frustration regarding the RB’s release.

Wow, this is amazing to me— no disrespect to Malik Davis. Our starting running back is gone, and his backup has a broken leg? The NFL stands for not for long. Everyone else, go get your money because they have no love for you.

Emmitt Smith commented on a Dallas Cowboys Instagram post that was acknowledging Ezekiel Elliott’s career and was clearly upset about the decision to release him.



“This is why, the NFL stands for not the law. Everybody else go get your money because they have no love for you.” pic.twitter.com/cYOXtRjqBL — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) March 17, 2023

Fast-forward to May 5th, Smith is publicly voicing his case for the front office to bring Elliott back to the team. Smith sat down with CBS Sports, where he discussed his thoughts on if he would like to see a potential reunion,

Oh no doubt. As a matter of fact, I was extremely disappointed that they allowed Zeke to leave. Because of the injury to Tony Pollard, I thought they would keep both of those guys back there and would have been able to give them some time to see how Pollard bounced back.

The great #Cowboys HoF RB Emmitt Smith still thinks there’s a world where Ezekiel Elliott returns to Dallas this year, even after drafting Deuce Vaughn.



( : @usatodaysports) pic.twitter.com/b8BIjBv1dQ — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) May 4, 2023

Despite drafting Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round, team owner Jerry Jones himself is still not ruling out the possibility of bringing back Elliott before the start of the season,

The ship hasn’t sailed there. We haven’t made a decision at all. As far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that. I haven’t ruled out Zeke.

Regardless of which side fans lean towards, it is clear that the Ezekiel Elliott speculation is far from over. It will be a storyline which will be worth keeping an eye on the rest of the offseason.

Would you bring back Elliott if the price was reasonable?