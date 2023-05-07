Cowboys news: Cowboys still not closing the door on Zeke Elliott reunion

Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: Cowboys Return ‘Still on the Table’; Buccaneers Linked to FA - Erin Walsh, Bleacher Report

After being released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, the market for Ezekiel Elliott has been very quiet. The NFL’s All-Time leading rusher has suggested that the Cowboys should resign the veteran runner Elliott. Apparently, that’s a possibility but one team has emerged as a potential for Elliott’s services.

Elliot returning to the Cowboys “is still on the table,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday on SportsCenter. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be an option for the three-time Pro Bowler, according to Fowler. “The Bucs could be an option for him,” Fowler said. “I’m told they’re looking for an RB2 behind Rachaad White. The problem could be the money. ... Bucs probably wouldn’t want to spend all that much, but could be an option there.” The Cowboys released Elliott after seven seasons as he was set to With Pollard having proved he’s capable of being Dallas’ lead running back after rushing for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns last season, keeping Elliott onboard with a $16.7 million cap hit for 2023 didn’t make sense for the Cowboys. Additionally, the Cowboys selected Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft last month, so the need to add another player at the position next to Pollard isn’t as great as it once was. That said, the Cowboys have been open about the possibility of bringing Elliott back this summer. Team owner Jerry Jones told reporters last month that the “ship hasn’t sailed yet” on the Elliott front and that there had been no decision made on his future with the club.

Weakness #1- Kicker Brett Maher was money during the regular season for the Cowboys. During the 2022 campaign, he completed 29 field goals out of 32 attempts. Maher also made 50 extra points out of 53 attempts. Maher didn’t find success in the playoffs, unfortunately. The kicker position is one of the most important positions in the game.One kick can make or break your season. Maher struggled in the 2023 playoffs. Against Tampa Bay, Maher made one extra point out of five attempts. He didn’t attempt a field goal in this game. Due to his struggles, the Cowboys had to alter their game plan against San Francisco. Instead of opting for a field goal in normal circumstances, we saw the Cowboys go for it on 4th down when in field goal range.With under two minutes left in the first half, the Cowboys were met with their first challenge. Do they kick the field goal from the 49ers’ 35 or go for it? On 4th and 4, Head Coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it. It was a successful call, as Dak Prescott scrambled for nine yards obtaining the first down. Unfortunately, two plays later Prescott threw an interception. Tied at 6-6 the 49ers were able to get a field goal ending the half up 9-6. While the Cowboys currently don’t have a kicker signed to the team, many fans are split on welcoming back Maher to the team. Other options include signing free agent Kicker Robbie Gould or signing an undrafted rookie.

Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown attempted to clarify his statements and talked about why he doesn’t care about the rivalry between Dallas and the Eagles.

The rivalry between the Cowboys and Eagles is one of the oldest and strongest in the NFL. Every year, the two games that Dallas and Philadelphia play means more than just any two regular season games, especially to the fans who have been exposed to this conflict for their entire lives.. However, one member of the Eagles doesn’t have much interest in the rivalry. On Twitter, when A.J. Brown said to not compare him to Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, he said it’s partially because he doesn’t care about the rivalry, not necessarily because he has any beef with Lamb in particular. Brown deleted the initial tweet, then clarified his point with a pair of other tweets, which have also since been deleted. “I don’t get caught up in the rivalry because that leaves room for emotion,” he said. “I play at the highest level and the only thing on my mind is dominating. Not talking, but dominating. “So I will do my job and go home get ready to do it again . I don’t care about the rivalry but I do care about wins and losses. I went to olemiss and was born and raised in Starkville. We focus on the task , not rivalries, not emotions but simply dominating.”

The Cowboys taking Mazi Smith in the draft wasn’t the sexy pick, but it was certainly sensible.

When the Cowboys came out of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith, many fans felt let down by the selection. Picking a defensive tackle is not always the most exciting selection. He won't be scoring touchdowns, or making big plays for the offense in 2023 like some prospects could of. However, Smith brings something to the Cowboys that they have lacked for a really long time, and that is the ability to stop the run. The Dallas Cowboys defense has been incredible at a lot of things since Dan Quinn has taken over as defensive coordinator. The team continues to be near the top of the league in sacks and takeaways, two numbers that the team lacked under former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. However, there has been an Achilles heel under Quinn since he has been the coordinator. The opposing team's ability to run the football. Throughout the 2022 season, the Cowboys defense allowed 129.29 rushing yards per game. One thing that Smith excelled at during his time at Michigan was his ability to defend the run. His 337-pound frame allows him to eat up blockers in the middle of the trenches, allowing little space for the running back to find holes to run through. He provides an ability to not just stop the run, but create pressure up the middle that will allow players such as defensive ends Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to get easier opportunities to sack the quarterback.

