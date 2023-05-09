With the 2023 NFL Draft now officially in the books, we can now start turning our attention to what the Dallas Cowboys roster could look like for the upcoming season. With organized team activities (OTA’s), minicamp, and training camp in the coming weeks and months, it’s still way too early to predict with any kind of accuracy what the final 53-man roster will look like. However, that’s exactly what we are going to attempt to do today.

OFFENSE

Quarterback (2)

Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

Dak Prescott is the Cowboys starting QB and Cooper Rush returns as his primary backup. Due to needed depth at other positions, Dallas likely chooses to carry a QB3 on the practice squad to call upon when/if needed instead of the 53-roster.

Running back (4)

Tony Pollard, Deuce Vaughn (R), Rico Dowdle, Hunter Luepke (UDFA)

Tony Pollard is the unquestioned starter, Deuce Vaughn is a change of pace back, Hunter Luepke is a versatile H-back with special teams value, and if he can stay healthy Rico Dowdle edges out Malik Davis.

Wide receiver (6)

CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Antonio Callaway, KaVonte Turpin, Jalen Moreno-Crooper (UDFA)

Lamb, Cooks, and Gallup are givens. Antonio Callaway is a proven capable starter and the most talented WR behind them and KaVonte Turpin earns a spot due to his special teams ability. Jalen Moreno-Crooper may be too good to cut after training camp/preseason.

Tight end (3)

Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker (R), Peyton Hendershot

Dallas may choose to add a veteran to the mix, but even if they don’t Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker could be co-TE1 in 2023 with Peyton Hendershot sprinkled in to round out the group.

Tackle (3)

Tyron Smith, Terence Steele, Matt Waletzko

As long as he remains healthy Tyron Smith is the starting left tackle with Terence Steele reprising his role as the starter on the right side. Matt Waletzko is the favorite right now to be the swing tackle for the 2023 season.

Guard (4)

Zack Martin, Tyler Smith, Chuma Edoga, Asim Richards (R)

Zack Martin is a starting right guard and Tyler Smith is a starting left unless he has to kick outside to LT for Tyron Smith. Chuma Edoga has G/OT versatility and can provide depth at both positions and Asim Richards is a developmental prospect with starting potential.

Center (2)

Tyler Biadasz, Matt Farniok

Tyler Biadasz is the unquestioned and unchallenged starter at center and Matt Farniok’s position flex to play guard or center makes him the best option to back him up right now.

DEFENSE

Defensive end (7)

Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams, Chauncey Golston, Viliami Fehoko Jr. (R), Dante Fowler Jr.

Dallas has tremendous depth at DE and could go long at the position. In D-Law and Micah Parsons they have their starters and are three deep behind them with Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams, and Dante Fowler. Throw in the DE/DT versatility of Chauncey Golston and Viliami Fehoko and they are set.

Defensive tackle (3)

Mazi Smith (R), Osa Odighizuwa, Jonathan Hankins

Mazi Smith and Jonathan Hankins will anchor the middle of the Cowboys defensive front in a rotation at one-tech and Osa Odighizuwa is starting at three-tech. As previously mentioned, Chauncey Golston and Viliami Fehoko will factor in at DT as well.

Linebacker (6)

Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark, DeMarvion Overshown (R), Jabril Cox, Isaiah Land (UDFA), Free agent (TBD)

LVE, Damone Clark, and Jabril Cox raise red flags because of their recent injuries, so expect Dallas to add another free agent to provide insurance/depth at the position. Both DeMarvion Overshown and Isaiah Land should round out the group due to their athleticism/versatility.

Cornerback (6)

Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Myles Brooks (UDFA), C.J. Goodwin

Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore on the outside with DaRon Bland in the slot will likely be Dallas’ top three CBs. Jourdan Lewis provides veteran depth/insurance, Myles Brooks over draft pick Eric Scott because he’s better, and C.J. Goodwin because of his special teams value.

Safety (4)

Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukumamu

No surprises here. Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, and Donovan Wilson will reprise their roles this year as they did last. Israel Mukumamu proved to be a versatile chess piece type of weapon in the latter part of 2022 as a CB/S and could do the same in 2023.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg, Free agent (TBD)

The Cowboys are set at punter with Bryan Anger and long snapper in Trent Sieg, but once again find themselves at a loss at kicker. Brett Maher could possibly return, however, another established veteran could be the direction they go instead.