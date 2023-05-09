The element of speed on the outside has been a missing piece to the Cowboys offense for too long.

In his short time with the organization, Cooks—a 10-year veteran and one of the most productive receivers in the league—has quickly made an impact on the rest of the locker room with his talent and work ethic. And Prescott gets excited whenever he gets the chance to work with him. “The moment that guy showed up, just watching him in workouts and how he carries himself from drill-to-drill, what he does pre-workout and post-workout to take care of his body to have that speed,” Prescott said. “When you throw it to him, it stands out, his speed is different from many others. He’s already been helping CeeDee, helping the young guys, playing cornerback to teach them the little nuances of route-running.

The Cowboys have a full pipeline of talent in the secondary for Dan Quinn to work with.

ISRAEL MUKUAMU Israel Mukuamu had an excellent ending to the season last year. If you follow closely, as most of you do, I am sure you have heard the talks about Mukuamu moving to cornerback. In the playoff game, he played 24 snaps in coverage from the slot against Tampa Bay. Mukuamu only allowed 2 receptions from 5 targets for 16 yards and a passer rating of 48.8. That is enough to let him start the year as CB3, agree? The team traded for Stephon Gilmore in March, but if you can use Mukuamu in the slot with DaRon Bland, look out.

The buzz over the Cowboys’ UDFA class is higher than ever, with sleepers that have a real chance to make the final roster.

Durrell Johnson went unselected over the draft’s seven rounds. But Dallas still managed to land the Liberty defensive end who led the entire FBS in 2022 in total tackles for loss. His 27.5 mark was 5.5 TFLs higher than the second-place guy, USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, who played one more game than Johnson and was a Friday-night draft pick. But Johnson’s not just a one-year wonder. He was Top-30 in the nation in 2020 in sacks and made the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik watchlists, before a knee a knee injury slowed his 2021 production and caused him to miss four games for the Flames. Dane Brugler of The Athletic said the 250-pound Johnson “needs to continue getting stronger, but he has developmental traits in a 3-4 scheme with closing burst for a superpower.”

Is the Cowboys TE by committee of Peyton Hendershot, Jake Ferguson, and rookie Luke Schoonmaker enough to replace Dalton Schultz?

2. Dalton Schultz This is no knock on Schultz, but the Cowboys would have been silly to pay the former fourth-round pick with the 2023 tight end class being the deepest in years. Further, the flashes Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot showed as rookies made it palatable to let Schultz test free agency, where he inked a modest one-year deal with the Texans. It was somewhat surprising Dallas didn’t draft a tight end in the first round, but second-round selection Luke Schoonmaker arguably has greater upside than Schultz — both as a blocker and pass-catcher. He didn’t produce much at Michigan, but the Wolverines have been a run-oriented offense for multiple years. Schoonmaker might not fill Schultz’s shoes right away, but the Cowboys were smart to allow the former to leave in free agency as it allowed the necessary wiggle room to re-sign Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch, both of whom are more important to the team’s success. At the end of the day, Schultz is a good tight end — but not quite good enough to where Dallas should’ve jumped through hoops to re-sign him.

The Cowboys being more economical in the backfield doesn’t stop with just Tony Pollard, Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, and rookie Deuce Vaughn.

Hunter Luepke, FB (North Dakota State) There has not been a fullback on the roster since Jamize Olawale in 2019, but Luepke could change that with a versatile skillset. Could be utilized as an H-back or tight end hybrid because of his ability to affect the passing game in the backfield. Luepke was a three-time First Team All-American at the FCS level and finished his career with 1,665 yards and 33 total touchdowns. Moves very well without the ball in his hands and takes the right angle to blocks in space. His footwork and upper body strength will translate well. He’ll have to sharpen his routes and improve his yards after the catch ability if he hopes to make the 53-man roster in the Fall. Mike McCarthy was known to carry a fullback during his years in Green Bay. And with the play-calling duties under his direction in 2023, he may choose to have one on the roster for the first time since taking over as head coach.

