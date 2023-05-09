Cowboys invite QB Matthew McKay for tryout at rookie minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys will be ramping back up their offseason schedule when rookie minicamp takes place May 12-14. That will be our first look at the rookie class consisting of the draft picks and the undrafted free agents. There are also always a few stray veterans with little service time that may attend, along with any tryout players the Cowboys might invite.

To conduct that minicamp, they’ll need a quarterback to make the throws. The Cowboys have invited Matthew McKay to try out at minicamp. McKay last played college ball at Elon, but had previously played at Montana State and started his career at North Carolina State.

In his final college season he had 197 completions on 323 attempts (61.0 percent), with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. His quarterback rating was 150.4. He also used his legs for 458 yards and three touchdowns. Coming out of high school he was the third ranked QB in the state of North Carolina and signed with the NC State Wolfpack,

It’s a long shot that McKay gets anything more out of this than just a chance to show what he can do, but you never know. At least the Cowboys now have someone to throw the ball at minicamp