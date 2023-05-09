Micah Parsons is one of the best defenders in the entire NFL. This is true for a variety of reasons but one of them is that Parsons is one of the most athletic players in the entire National Football League. Not just defenders either, overall players.

Even with two years worth of history and data, it remains difficult to understand how Parsons is able to do all of the things that he does as a football player. To say he is the most talented individual on the Cowboys roster is certainly a defensible point.

Thankfully for all of us, Parsons is a pretty vocal person when it comes to sharing his life by way of social media. On Tuesday, footage surfaced of him training with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and newly-drafted Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn.

And it is insane how athletic Parsons is compared to two top athletes.

Cowboys Micah Parsons & rookie RB Deuce Vaughn vs. Bengals star WR Ja'Marr Chase…



Why is Micah so damn quick!?! #DallasCowboys



( : timrileytraining IG) pic.twitter.com/zqonsKOrXJ — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) May 9, 2023

Much has been made over the last week about Parsons adding some weight in order to play defensive end full time (his words). It should come as no surprise to anyone that has been paying attention that the player who has played mostly defensive end lately would play defensive end moving forward.

But whether it is moving forward, backwards or laterally, it appears that Parsons is going to be just fine even with a couple of extra pounds on him. This is just one clip, and we do not want to make too much out it, but the way that he is moving laterally next to the likes of Chase and Vaughn - two incredibly agile players - really puts into perspective what kind of shape he is in, even with some extra weight.

Parsons is clearly coming for it all in 2023.