As we creep deeper into the offseason, we are squarely in the “top 10” ranking season, and the number of lists to debate to get us to week one is never too far away.

With all the talent on the Cowboys roster, we have become fairly accustomed to the Cowboys' players making these lists put out by other publications, and that is no different here this year with two players on Pro Football Focus’s Top 10 cornerbacks list.

According to PFF, the Cowboys starting cornerback tandem contains two of the 10 best in the NFL, and the only team with a pair on the list. What is interesting is the fact that PFF has Gilmore over presumed CB1 Trevon Diggs in the list, but regardless of how you would personally rank them, it bodes well for the Dallas Cowboys defense to have both of these players manning the secondary in 2023, and possibly beyond.

Diggs is expected to be offered a massive new deal soon and it may come as early as this offseason with the team reiterating on multiple occasions they plan to lock up the cornerback to be a cornerstone piece of their defensive unit. While Stephon Gilmore is further along in his career and on a one-year deal with Dallas, if his play warrants it, one would wonder if the Cowboys would look to keeping Gilmore around longer to keep the group together.

Regardless of how the future unfolds, as we sit here in 2023 there are many reasons to feel good about the Cowboys secondary and it starts with two top 10 guys at the position.