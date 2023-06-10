The more things change, the more things (sadly) stay the same. Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke with the media recently and had a lot of news to share regarding the team’s current state. There was a lot of talk about the roster and contract extensions and that kind of stuff. Also, disappointingly, Jones said there are no plans to add anyone to the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor. However, it’s not as if the Cowboys don’t have a worthy group of Cowboys to choose from.

Jerry Jones said there is no plan to add anybody to the Ring of Honor this year. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 5, 2023

The most puzzling omission when the owner exclaims that there is no intention to induct anyone into the Ring of Honor is Jimmy Johnson. As a member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame, Johnson deserves to be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor as soon as yesterday. But, of course, knows the decision to place Johnson into the esteemed company of past Cowboys greats falls on Jerry Jones. Jones and Johnson have a history that spans decades. The two were once teammates playing football at the University of Arkansas. Their history led to Jones hiring his longtime friend to coach the Cowboys in 1989, replacing another Hall of Fame coach, Tom Landry.

What followed was a Cowboys franchise that crumbled to ashes in the aftermath of Landry and Roger Staubach, then rose to become a dynasty that dominated the decade of the 90s. Together, Jones and Johnson oversaw a Cowboys team that won two Super Bowls in the 90s, and a third after Johnson’s dismissal with what was largely his players. Five players from those Super Bowl teams in the 90s have been elected to the Hall of Fame, plus Jones and Johnson who are also enshrined in Canton. As we also know, the good times didn’t last for long after Johnson and Jones had a very public falling out before the two NFL legends agreed to go their separate ways after the 1993 season.

The pair have been cordial in recent years, with Johnson congratulating Jones on his induction into the Hall of Fame, and Jones, as recently as 2021, saying Johnson will be inducted in the Cowboys Ring of Honor while sitting alongside him and Troy Aikman.

Jerry Jones on August 5th, 2021: Jimmy Johnson will be in the Ring of Honor



Jerry Jones on June 16th, 2022: Nothing determined out there at all. That’s something that I’ve never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it. pic.twitter.com/IsevT8jBNh — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) June 17, 2022

Now we are still trying to figure out why Jerry Jones hasn’t prioritized Johnson for such an honor considering the Triplets (Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman, and Michael Irvin) are all in the ring of Honor. There is no time like the present, and Johnson undeniably deserves to be immortalized among the greats high above the field at AT&T Stadium. Jerry, it’s time to do right by Jimmy Johnson. End the drama.