The 2023 NFL Draft feels like so long ago at this point, but the truth is that it was pretty recent. We are now well-adjusted to the crop of rookies that are a part of the Dallas Cowboys and have already begun to imagine how they will fit in with team, what kind of success they will have, so on and so forth.

The rookies have gotten a taste of more-serious NFL life this week with mandatory minicamp going on, and late next month will really start to understand how life as a professional works when training camp begins.

It is easy to forget how overwhelming all of this can be for rookies. They are fresh out of college and are just now beginning life in the professional world, albeit as an NFL player. Recently Fanatics took a select few rookies at the Rookie Premiere and gave them a welcome of sorts by way of each player’s NFL idol. The players were shown a video message from said idol and then instructed to reach down for a surprise which wound up being a signed jersey from the player in question.

Dallas Cowboys rookies Deuce Vaughn and Luke Schoonmaker were featured with Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, respectively.

We all have heroes who inspire us to do what we do. But it hits a little different when your heroes celebrate you.



Watch @C_Vaughn22 and @LukeSchoonmaker get a special gift from their football heroes. #DallasCowboys@Fanatics#FanaticsLockerRoom https://t.co/n3lZcbpjt7 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 8, 2023

Moments like these are why so many of us, including the rookies themselves, love sports. We all have emotions and watching players realize that their dreams are coming true by way of players who they idolized hits home in one of those certain ways.