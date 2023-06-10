We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 92.

DE Dorance Armstrong

Born: 10th June 1997 (25) - Houston, Texas

College: Kansas Jayhawks

Draft: 2018, Round 4, Pick 116, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 618

Tackles: 33

Pressures: 43

Sacks: 8.5

TFL: 10

Defensive Stops: 25

Penalties: 2

College:

Dorance Armstrong spent three years at Kansas playing defensive end. He had an absolutely outstanding sophomore season in 2016, by far his best while he played in college. Playing mostly as left end he led the team in sacks (10), had the seventh-most tackles for loss in the nation (20) and had three forced fumbles. As a result he was named as a Big 12 first-team honoree. His junior year saw a big change in coaching and defensive scheme which was one big reason his production regressed and he then declared for the draft in 2018. His three seasons at Kansas he totaled 142 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Cowboys Review:

From the start it appeared that Armstrong had the talent and tools to be an effective defensive end in the NFL. Unfortunately he would only show these talents during training camp and preseason. Some people questioned his spot on the roster because he didn’t produce when the team needed him, but in 2022 he took the spotlight with a breakout season. He finished last season third in pressures and second in sacks for Dallas. He was also a huge asset on special teams.

2023 Roster Projection:

With more chances came more production last season for Armstrong, so it only seems predictable this coaching staff will want even more from Armstrong. It’s natural to wonder if his snap count will go higher than last year based on the results he had as a main rotational pass rusher. Why would they want to put more on his plate? He will continue playing his dual-role rotating on the line and on special teams, and if he grows his numbers from last season, you have to wonder what’s his price is going to be to keep him next season?

Projected 2023 stats:

Snaps: 639

Tackles: 38

Pressures: 48

Sacks: 10

TFL: 12

Defensive stops: 27

The Big Question:

Does Armstrong stay in Dallas after this season? Answer in the comments section.