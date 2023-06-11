The Dallas Cowboys traded for veteran WR Brandin Cooks this offseason in an attempt to give QB Dak Prescott more weapons this upcoming season. Cooks has had a career filled with several different quarterbacks throwing him the ball. In his nine seasons in the NFL he has played for the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Houston Texans. Despite this, he has still produced six 1,000 yard seasons.

Cooks, who is 29 years old, apparently hasn’t lost a step when it comes to his speed. On June 7, Cooks had the play of the day at practice when he beat double coverage for a 60-yard touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys writer Patrik Walker described the electric play,

In team drills #Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks SCORCHED double coverage on a go route that saw Prescott drop in a DIME to hit him in stride for a 60-yard TD.. Trust me when I tell you, his speed is even BETTER than advertised!”

Play of the day during today’s Cowboys minicamp: This deep ball TD from Dak Prescott to Brandin Cooks pic.twitter.com/tWno3nmC41 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 7, 2023

Prescott also talked about Cooks’ speed, expressing his appreciation for having the new receiver in Dallas,

It’s beautiful. Yeah, real speed. Runs the same way every time... He makes it all look the same. I’m thankful he’s here.

Throughout his career, Prescott has lacked a true “burner” at the wide receiver position. Someone who can beat coverage simply off his immense display of speed. The wide receiver trio of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Cooks will all be able to complement each other extremely well, as they all offer different skillsets. Lamb, the true number one in the receiving room, provides the ability to come down with spectacular catches, and is great at making defenders miss in open space. Gallup, despite having a down year in 2022, provides the ability to bring down contested catches, and being reliable in the “jump ball” scenario. Cooks, can beat coverage by running straight past the defender, while also being a crisp and consistent route-runner.

Prescott has the pieces in the wide receiver room to be able to produce among the best offenses in the league this upcoming season. Cooks adds an element to the offense that they were missing this past season. It will be exciting to see how he produces for the team throughout the 2023 season.