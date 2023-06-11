The journey of rookie cornerback Eric Scott.

We know the backstory on Eric Scott Jr., going from tiny Basehor-Linwood High School in Basehor, Kansas, to a false start at Illinois State, to not knowing what was going to come next when leaving Normal, Illinois, to a restart at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, for a year and then his godsent landing at Southern Mississippi. Not exactly your typical roadmap to the NFL and Dallas Cowboys. To the surprise of many and to his own great relief and gratitude, the Cowboys traded next year’s fifth-round draft choice during this year’s 2023 NFL Draft to move up to the first pick in the sixth round for the purpose of grabbing an overlooked and underrated cornerback slated by those so-called draft gurus to become no more than an undrafted free agent and ranked no higher than the upper 30s among the top-rated cornerbacks in the entire draft. [...] All that matters is, CAN YOU PLAY? And as for Scott, as he said, and rather humbly, “Sit back and watch, the story is not done.” Oh no, not yet. The 6-2, 202-pound cornerback – overlooked in the draft principally because of pulling his quad while running his Pro Day 40-yard dash in 4.7, but with legit 4.4 speed – has encouraged the Cowboys by what they’ve seen so far during the rookie minicamp, the two weeks of OTA workouts and the now just completed three-day mandatory teamwide minicamp that their educated hunch to trade up to draft Scott, even if he turns 25 on Aug. 7, was spot on. In fact, during the few OTA practices we were able to watch, with Trevon Diggs not present and Nahshon Wright out after spraining his knee, Scott actually took some first-team reps with the defense at right cornerback – valuable reps not normally given to a raw rookie so soon.

Dak Prescott forever dividing Cowboys fans.

HE IS NOT TURNOVER PRONE Dak resisters will look at this heading and probably scoff. That would just be recency bias. Yes, Prescott played in only 12 games in 2022, but somehow led the league with 15 interceptions. Did you forget about the broken thumb that caused him to miss five games? Dak broke a bone in the thumb of his throwing hand in Week 1 of the 2022 season versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upon his return after missing five games, it was clear he was having some trouble with his control and accuracy. To compound those issues, Prescott did not have starting caliber pass catchers at wide receiver. This caused communication errors as well as errors in actual play. There wasn’t enough talent across the formation from CeeDee Lamb. HIS PLAYOFF SUCCESS IS BETTER THAN YOU THINK Prescott has played in six playoff games since 2016. In that same span, only seven quarterbacks have more appearances. All of those seven quarterbacks have advanced past the Divisional round, but putting all of the blame on Dak for not accomplishing the same is absurd. Somehow the logic is the Cowboys win in spite of Prescott, but when they lose it’s all his fault. Based off of 2022 rosters, there are 22 other starting quarterbacks who have not advanced past the Divisional round either. We don’t hear a peep about them. As Cowboys fans, let big media bash Prescott if they want to. I will continue to defend him.If you are a Cowboys fan who wants Dallas to move on from Prescott, you need to reassess the situation. Be grateful. We are fortunate to have this man leading our team.

Even in the preseason, “America’s Team” will be seen nationally in primetime.

The Dallas Cowboys are unquestioned and unrivaled as America’s Team. Year after year, no matter the lack of winning conference or league championships, they are always the highest draw. They lead the league in home and total attendance, dominate the list of most-viewed games and lead the world in non-story stories that make their way into the national news. Once again, this is proven in how many of their 17 regular season games the league silences all outside noise. Seven of their games are nationally televised including six in primetime. In the preseason though, the league wants to give all fanbases an opportunity to watch their squad so Dallas isn’t always the center of attention. That’s the case in 2023 where only one of the club’s three contests will be televised. The NFL Network preseason schedule was released on Thursday. Preseason Week 2: @ Seattle Seahawks August 19 The Cowboys will have a regular season preview against the Seahawks, with the teams meeting again in Week 13. That will be a Thursday night game in Dallas, but for this contest the Cowboys will travel up the Pacific Coast to take on Geno Smith and company in the dress rehearsal game.

With the team’s release of Ezekiel Elliott’s release and Tony Pollard playing on the franchise tag, don’t be surprised if the Cowboys keep four running backs on the roster.

Tony Pollard Tony Pollard looks to take the reins of the group and fill the void left by the departure of Ezekiel Elliott. Many would say it was overdue, but at the same time the question remains on how Pollard will handle the bulk of the carries this upcoming season. Even after his first 1,000 yard rushing season under his belt, the injury bug finally got a hold of him back in January’s postseason game against the San Francisco 49ers where he broke his leg late in the first half. At one point in time after the injury, concerns grew about how he would recover and if he would still be as explosive as he was prior. Recent news seems much more promising as it appears he is ahead of schedule and his explosiveness doesn’t seem to have been hampered. A healthy, electric Pollard will be key for the team’s success in 2023. Ronald Jones II A healthy Tony Pollard will certainly make the prospects of 2023 a much more positive one. With question marks regarding his health still ongoing, it would be wise to have a proven backup to carry the mail if number 20 isn’t as healthy as the team would like him to be. This is where Ronald Jones II comes into the mix. Jones, a native Texan who played his high school ball in nearby McKinney North, has proven to be a dependable player whenever his number was called. In the last three years alone, he has won two Super Bowls and even though from a statistical perspective the 2022 season wasn’t his best, it was more about the lack of opportunities versus the lack of ability. In the two seasons where he averaged at least 10 carries a game, Jones rushed for 724 and 978 yards respectively with a total of 13 touchdowns. Not only is he a quality ball-carrier, he is also a threat in the passing game. During those same two years where his rushing attempts were at its peak, Jones would catch a total of 59 passes for 474 yards and a touchdown. The numbers don’t lie, he is an effective player when he is utilized properly and as Tony Pollard’s backup he will be a welcomed addition to the team.

