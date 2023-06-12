As we embark on summer break and the slow period for NFL action, the players will use this time to get away from everything and individually prepare themselves for their return to action in late July. While minicamps and OTA’s serve as a solid foundation for the team to build upon, teams often head to this quiet period with many questions unanswered.

The Dallas Cowboys are no different and we’ll take a look at three burning questions they will take to Oxnard, CA with them.

Who will be the kicker for this team?

If you ask anybody who they think the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys come week one will be, you might get 100 different answers. There is only one kicker on the roster as we speak in Tristan Vizciano. Confidence in the position is not considered to be high and many around the team feel like the kicker for this team is not yet on the roster. Whether it is a veteran free agent such as Robbie Gould or Mason Crosby, or even looking to one of the other professional leagues for resources, it is an absolute certainty that the Cowboys will bring at least one more leg to camp to compete with Vizciano.

Last year's kicker, Brett Maher, is still unsigned as well and could be an option for the Cowboys, but his abysmal playoff performance has cast a dark cloud over his very good regular season. When the stage was the brightest, Maher wilted and the Cowboys are now looking for a fresh start as a result. This is quietly one of the biggest glaring holes on an otherwise exceptional roster, and nobody wants to see a season derailed by an untrustworthy kicker. The Cowboys have their work cut out for them.

What are they going to do with this offensive line?

The best five offensive linemen on this team are clear. Where and how they will be used is much murkier. If healthy, the easiest answer is a group from left to right consisting of Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, and Terence Steele. However, you cannot tell the story of this group without discussing the injury element.

Steele’s availability for the start of training camp is very much in doubt and just how far, if at all, that extends into the regular season is a key variable in all of this. Steele not being available will possibly put Matt Waletzko in the starting lineup at right tackle or even force Tyron Smith over to the right side and Tyler Smith back to left tackle, which would cause a glaring hole at left guard. All this is just for Steele being injured, not to even mention if anybody else sustains an injury. And you can count on Tyron Smith being injured at some point. The Cowboys as a staff are trying to figure out what they have as far as depth goes at the position and have used OTAs and minicamp to experiment, but there are questions lingering as we draw closer to the start of camp.

What is this ‘Texas Coast’ offense going to look like?

By now, you have heard of the new nickname for this offense, but beyond the creative name, what exactly is this offense going to look like in 2023? Looking at the history of the men in charge, head coach Mike McCarthy is known to like to throw the football around a bit but is tempered some by new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheinmer and his penchant to run the football. What does it all mean?

McCarthy was on record this week saying that this year's version of the offense is going to look like how they’ve always wanted it to look, and while that may seem like a parting shot at former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, it is probably more of just a difference in philosophy that he is alluding too. All three gentlemen involved, including QB Dak Prescott, have mentioned that most verbiage remains the same and the principles of the offense are untouched. We should expect to see something comfortable for this group, while still having fresher elements. Just exactly what it is going to look like is yet again another question we won’t begin to get answers to until training camp.