We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 89.

TE Peyton Hendershot

Born: 23rd April 1999 (24) - Lizton, Indiana

College: Indiana Hoosiers

Draft: 2022, UDFA, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 307

Targets: 16

Receptions: 11

Yards: 103

Yards Per Catch: 9.4

Touchdowns: 2

Drops: 1

Rushing TD: 1

Penalties: 4

College:

Peyton Hendershot was a former basketball player turned tight end that set school records for the position in his second year playing. By the time he finished his final year for the Hoosier’s he was team captain and had a career total of 136 receptions, 1,479 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. His draft stock fell due to an off-field issue with an arrest.

Cowboys Review:

What has been clear from the start when watching Hendershot is his athleticism at the position. His quick, impressive footwork has also helped him run more complex routes which gave him playing time on a roster last season that also had Dalton Schultz and Jake Ferguson. Used in conjunction with other tight ends in 12 personnel formations, he is extremely effective and last year he scored both from passing plays as well as on the ground (a great moment in the Thanksgiving game versus the Giants).

2023 Roster Projection:

The Cowboys did add to the position this year with Luke Schoonmaker in the draft, but that was to replace the loss of Dalton Schultz. This, if anything, tells us how much this coaching staff want to lean on the tight ends this year, meaning a guy like Hendershot, who plays as a quick “F” type tight end, could get extra snaps this year. His run-after-catch with a great catch radius and solid hands will give him a huge advantage this season. His blocking ability will need to improve this year to advance his involvement on the offense.

Projected 2023 Stats:

Snaps: 375

Targets: 28

Receptions: 19

Yards: 209

Yards After Catch: 123

Touchdowns: 4

The big Question:

Can Peyton Hendershot deliver over expectation again this year? Comment below with your opinion.