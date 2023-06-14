We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 88.

WR CeeDee Lamb

Born: 8th April 1999 (24) - Opelousas, Louisiana

College: Oklahoma Sooners

Draft: 2020, Round 1, Pick 17, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 1,127

Targets: 156

Receptions: 107

Yards: 1,359

Yards Per Catch: 12.7

Touchdowns: 9

Drops: 7

First Downs- 67

College:

One big reason Baker Mayfield got a Heisman Trophy was the help he got from his freshman wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb. Receptions, yards and touchdowns were all second-most in school history for a freshman and this set the trend for Lamb at Oklahoma. He would go on to help Kyler Murray win the Heisman as well and assist Jalen Hurts to finish as runner-up a year later. Along with Marquise Brown in 2018, they both became the first wide receiver tandem in school history to both have a 1,000-yard receiving individually. Lamb’s outstanding career and elite levels of production at the position, along with his punt return experience, had him as one of the highest ranked players in the 2020 NFL Draft. He remarkably, and unexpectedly, fell in the draft to pick 17, at which point the Cowboys immediately turned in his card.

Cowboys Review:

Spending his first two seasons with Amari Cooper meant Lamb had time to develop and not have to deal with all the pressure immediately. Last season was his first year as the main target taking on the responsibility of the WR1 role. At first it looked shaky and some people questioned whether he was ready to take the responsibility on, but as the 2022 season continued so did Lamb’s command in the role and each week he looked improved. By the end of the season Lamb was top three in receptions, top five in both receiving yards and touchdowns and was top four in first downs among wide receivers. His passer rating when targeted of 108.5 finished higher than Justin Jefferson in 2022.

2023 Roster Projection:

This is pretty easy, there’s no doubt he’s starting, and is ready to continue his duty as the main target for Dak Prescott. Whether he is playing from outside or from the slot, Lamb is talented and versatile, so he’s going to continue to be out there. The arrival of Brandin Cooks will only further help Lamb with his production and keep him playing from the slot more often which is where he plays best.

Projected 2023 Stats:

Snaps: 1,020

Targets: 160

Receptions: 110

Yards: 1,428

Yards After Catch: 516

Touchdowns: 10

The big Question:

Will CeeDee Lamb overtake Justin Jefferson this year and be the most productive receiver in 2023? Comment below.