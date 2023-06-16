There’s been some angst lately over the Cowboys’ lack of activity in free agency, especially after getting about $10.9 million in cap space two weeks ago. But while this cap room is burning a hole in fans’ pockets, you don’t have to look far into Dallas’ history to see where they could continue to make moves throughout the summer and even during the regular season.

With what they already had left over this offseason and now the cap space gained on June 2nd from releasing Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas currently has an estimated $24.1 million in cap space. While it’s clear that much of this money is earmarked for contract extensions for QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, and CB Trevon Diggs, there’s still reasonable desire to see the team add some more talent ahead of its 2023 campaign.

While you may be irked that Dallas didn’t rush out and sign a few more veteran players in the last few weeks, it’s a good time for patience. Remember, the Cowboys have been busy with their spring camps and practices over the last month. They’ve been getting rookies oriented to the team and signed to deals.

You can also be comforted by looking back at the last few years and seeing where Dallas made moves well into the summer, even just before training camp or even during it. Just last year, LB Anthony Barr wasn’t signed until July 29th and yet ended up playing a major role on defense. KaVontae Turpin was added just a day before and essentially walked in as the primary return specialist. Kicker Brett Maher wasn’t added until two weeks into training camp and had a Pro Bowl-worthy season (until the playoffs, of course).

Moves even came after camp; OT Jason Peters was first added on September 5th and WR T.Y. Hilton showed up in December. Dallas also traded for DT Johnathan Hankins in late October. Being able to add veteran talent this deep into the year requires some cap flexibility going into the season.

A year earlier, Malik Hooker was signed just before camp and became a key part of the safety rotation. Part of the reason he didn’t find work until so late in the process was the need to complete his rehab from a torn Achilles. For guys whose contracts expire while they’re injured, this often extends their free agency until they can pass physicals and give prospective employers confidence.

Ultimately, we don’t know why Dallas hasn’t spent more of this cap space yet. The front office has said enough that they’re confident in plans for Prescott, Lamb, and Diggs’ contracts, but that’s a nebulous issue. How much money could be left by the time those moves are done is hard to say.

If the last few years are any indication, though, the Cowboys tend to wait until closer to camp before they make those last few free-agent signings. Who is still out there in a month or so that’s desperate for work and willing to take less money for the opportunity? Or who needed that extra time to finally get their bodies right?

The wait is no fun. But if recent results with guys like Anthony Barr and Malik Hooker mean anything, it might be worth it.