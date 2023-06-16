It had been 15 years since the Dallas Cowboys had two seasons of double-digit wins in a row. That was until these past two seasons when they accumulated two 12-win seasons and an overall record of 24-10 to end that drought. The Cowboys have been able to win football games as of late, however, none of it matters if they do not take it to the next level this year.

The expectations are high this season, and if the Cowboys do not find a way to get over the hump in 2023, many believe it could mean the end of Mike McCarthy as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

One of those people is Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus who has McCarthy squarely in his “Top Five coaches on the hot seat” list heading into the year:

MIKE MCCARTHY, DALLAS COWBOYS As much as Jerry Jones gives off the vibes of an impulsive and impatient owner/general manager, he is actually enduringly patient with head coaches that he throws under the bus on an annual basis. At some point, however, that patience runs out, and if Dallas has another typical underachieving season in 2023, it will be hard for McCarthy to hold onto his job. Kellen Moore has left to ply his trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Jones knows that Dallas has the talent to contend in a weaker NFC. The Philadelphia Eagles emerging as the class of the conference only adds to the embarrassment for Dallas if it can’t stop tripping up in the playoffs. McCarthy has assumed greater control of the offense this offseason due to Moore’s departure, and with greater control comes greater responsibility for any success or failure. Jones is always more forgiving and patient with his coaches than you expect him to be, but another disappointing season would be tough for McCarthy to recover from.

For McCarthy and the Cowboys, the dynamic has indeed changed in 2023. McCarthy will be calling the offensive plays and will have his finger fully on the pulse of the unit. While the Cowboys never could get the ultimate prize under former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the offense was always a top-10 unit and perennially productive under his control. Under McCarthy, the hope is that the ebbs and flows of the offense will be a much steadier ride and the group that looked like the class of the league while also looking lost at times can find a more consistent middle ground under the head coach this season.

No question about it, all eyes are on Mike McCarthy as the league looks to see if the Cowboys' offense, which is loaded with talent at the skill positions, is able to elevate their game to heights that they haven't reached in over a quarter century. If not, it could cost Mike McCarthy his job.