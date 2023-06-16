DeMarcus Lawrence partnered with KAY to celebrate Father’s Day at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Football provides a lot of things for a lot of different people. For the players, football obviously provides a playing opportunity, but a larger opportunity as well.

Some feel called to refer to this ‘larger opportunity’ as a responsibility. Whatever you want to call it football players are viewed as heroes by many fans and people of all sorts of ages which means the impact that they can have on communities is rather great.

This weekend will culminate with Father’s Day and in the lead-up to it Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence partnered with KAY to visit five patients of the St. Jude Family Ambassador Network in Memphis. Here is a rundown:

Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence partnered with Kay Jewelers to celebrate Father’s Day at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. KAY is gifting 350 patient dads with personalized dog tag necklaces with the inscription “Hope” on one side and coordinates for St. Jude on the other. Lawrence joined KAY to thank St. Jude dads for their unwavering dedication and support for their families. “Father’s Day means a lot to me because being a dad is the most important thing in my life,” said Lawrence. “But this year is even more meaningful because not only do I get to celebrate with my amazing family, I get to join KAY to celebrate the dads of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. They’ve shown strength and love unlike many have ever known, and I feel honored to recognize them.” Families never receive a bill from St. Jude. Not for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live. KAY’s tradition of supporting the St. Jude mission of helping children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases spans 24 years, raising nearly $97 million to date. The 3x Pro Bowl defensive end visited the St. Jude campus in Memphis, TN and spent time with five patients of the St. Jude Family Ambassador Network: Scott, Diana, Alana, Quincy, Mabry (brother Caleb in front) and learned about the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

If you have followed the Cowboys for some time and seen Lawrence in various productions then you know that family is indeed a big deal to him, so it makes sense that he would choose to shine a positive light wherever he could. St. Jude is certainly a place where that light can be put to good use.

As noted KAY is helping to celebrate the fathers of patients at St. Jude which was all part of what DeMarcus was involved in. You can see a few photos from their gathering right here.

Grid View ALSAC

We all want to see Cowboys players have success on the field, but it is incredibly rewarding to see someone like Lawrence giving back like this. At the core we care about the Cowboys roster being filled with good people.

Good on DeMarcus Lawrence.