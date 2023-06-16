New faces and new expectations.

The Dallas Cowboys tight end room has a relatively youthful look. After Dalton Schultz departed via free agency to the Houston Texans, it will be “tight end by committee” this season. After being a Cowboys coaching analyst last season, new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer says the tight end room has him excited him when talking on his new role. “That room ... was one of the things I was excited about,” Schottenheimer said. “Watching from afar last year, looking at Jake [Ferguson] come in, Fergie having the success that he did, Henny [Peyton Hendershot] ... Sean McKeon didn’t get enough credit; he’s a really good football player.”

Offseason moves not enough to satisfy all. But worst?

The NFC East was quietly the best division in football last season. All four teams finished .500 or better and it marked the first time since 2002 that three teams from the same division reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs, which is as far as the Dallas Cowboys have advanced since they last won it all in 1995. Clearly motivated to change their luck, the Cowboys put the pedal to the metal this offseason in terms of upgrading the roster. Cowboys had worst offseason of NFC East teams, per PFF

Counting every one.

Thank you for the reminder Eagles fans, and the rest of the NFL fan bases too. The Dallas Cowboys are officially 10,000 days removed from their last Super Bowl appearance as of today. Trust us, we’ve noticed. But, and I do so hate to break this to you and rain on your hate parade, we’re doing just fine over here. Really, it’s not us, it’s you. Because there are several things which remain true on this allegedly dark day: The Dallas Cowboys are still America’s Team. The Cowboys have won their last three straight Super Bowls. No other team can say that. The Cowboys are tied for second in overall Super Bowl appearances with the Steelers. The Cowboys are tied for third in Super Bowl wins with the 49ers.

His tape speaks for itself, Dan Quinn will put him on the field.

With the offseason practices – both OTAs and minicamps – all done for the Cowboys this offseason, there is a lengthy break between now and the start of training camp, which begins July 24 in Oxnard. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t questions on the table at each position. Each day, we will take a deep dive into each spot on the field, analyzing the top battles, the key players and some bold predictions. Today, we continue with the linebacker position. What needs to go right: The Cowboys have the makings for a solid second line of defense here, which, of course, will be tabbed with stopping the run. In four of Dallas’ five regular-season losses in 2022, the team surrendered more than 150 rushing yards. Only twice in their 12 wins did the Cowboys do so. Meaning, these linebackers have to make sure opponents simply can’t run wild. Battle to Watch: Jabril Cox vs. DeMarvion Overshown: Overshown was the team’s third-round draft pick this year, but really this could be Cox vs. any of the young linebackers battling for playing time. Now in his third season, the team’s fourth-round pick in 2021 has seen 87 percent of his snaps come on special teams. Needless to say, contributing more on defense would benefit both Cox and the Cowboys.

Risk reward for more chances of balls being picked off, but a more spread offense.

The Cowboys haven’t been regularly exploiting the middle of the field. Prescott’s most profitable passes have come down the sideline while his performance in the middle is significantly below average. Under Kellen Moore, the Cowboys often targeted the tough throws down the sidelines. It fit his general scheme and philosophy and was a way for Prescott to show off his passing ability. Those are the tough throws where average and below average QBs can’t survive. Yet, the most profitable portions of the field, the intermediate-to-deep middle, are just begging to be exploited against split-safety looks. It’s not as if the Cowboys weren’t trying it, it’s just those passes in the middle typically require better personnel and more effective play design. Sumer Sports discovered since those middle plays often take more time to develop (these aren’t all straight “go” routes), having time in the pocket is paramount.

An area where the good QBs separate from the average QBs is in deep passes on the boundary. But if the Cowboys want to elevate as an offense, they need to turn their attention to the middle of the field. This typically falls on play-calling pic.twitter.com/jwiccdOwfN — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) June 12, 2023

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.