We all love the Dallas Cowboys. That is a given.

Something else we all love is obviously Blogging The Boys. Otherwise why are you here?

In all seriousness, we all love this team and this place enough to the point that we gather here as often as we do in the name of discussing and/or debating our favorite team. That has been and always will be my favorite thing about this place.

Today we are curious about something and therefore opening the gates of discussion:

How did you wind up at Blogging The Boys? What led you here? What is your story?

It is possible a simple Google search brought you here and that you never left. Perhaps you have a friend who told you about us. Maybe you stumbled upon the blog by way of social media. Our stories are all different and all unique.

Speaking personally I first learned of BTB back during training camp in 2007 in San Antonio. I met Dave Halprin there, he gave me a business card (seriously) and I browsed the site for a few years before I wanted to get into this whole world professionally. I joined as a front page writer this month six years ago and took on the role that I have now one year later.

But what is your story? We want to know! Let us know in the comments down below.