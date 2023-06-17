Cowboys news: Big decisions on upcoming contract negotiations

A lot of money could be handed out before the season.

Cowboys chief operating officer and executive vice president Stephen Jones addressed the subject during the team’s mandatory minicamp camp, which was held June 6-8. “No specific order,” Jones said. “It’s just kind of when opportunity arises. ... But if the opportunity is there, we sure would like to get 1-2-3 of these guys signed. We’d love to do more than one, if we could (before training camp). Just because you want to doesn’t mean (you can), it takes two to tango.” Salary cap room won’t be an issue. The Cowboys currently have $21.8 million of 2023 salary cap space, according to NFLPA data. Diggs should be the top priority since 2023 is his contract year. He is scheduled to make $4.304 million this season. An extension could put Diggs in the exclusive $20 million-per-year cornerback club, which has three members consisting of Jaire Alexander (Packers), Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins) and Denzel Ward (Browns). Alexander’s and Ward’s contracts may have particular relevance. They are more recent data points. The deals were also signed last year when the players were entering the final year of their respective rookie contracts, just like Diggs.

While the Cowboys try and figure out left guard, one player can play almost every position.

How He Got Here: The Cowboys added Edoga in free agency, hoping he could provide not only some veteran leadership, but position flex to the offensive line. In his career, Edoga started out with the Jets in 2019, played 24 games, with 12 starts, all at offensive tackle. But last season, his only year with the Falcons, Edoga was moved to guard and played two games before suffering a season-ending injury. The Cowboys had guard in mind when they signed him in March, but knowing that he could provide some versatility in more than one spot. What’s Next:: The jury is still out for Edoga and what his role will be. Sometimes, position flex can be a blessing and in other times, a curse. While the ability to play multiple positions can help in value, it also prevents a player from focusing on one spot and perfecting his craft. For Edoga, he was signed as a potential left-guard replacement for Connor McGovern, who signed with the Bills. However, now that both Terence Steele and Tyron Smith have signed/restructured contracts, they are in the mix at tackle, which could push Tyler Smith to guard. For Edoga, he’s spent some of the offseason at tackle but it seems as if the Cowboys are valuing his ability to play both spots.

There are certainly more than three Cowboys among the top 100 players in the NFL.

No. 25 Zack Martin Martin continues to be one of the top offensive linemen in the game and is the constant for the Cowboys’ group. The surefire Hall of Famer is the top interior OL named, and fourth overall behind three OTs (Trent Williams 10th, Lane Johnson 18th and Andrew Thomas 24th). The Eagles’ Jason Kelce is the next iOL at No. 42 and the next guard listed isn’t until Cleveland’s Joel Bitonio at No. 49. No. 48 CeeDee Lamb Gauging the top receivers in the game is certainly one of NFL fans favorite pastimes. Lamb is consistently compared to Philadelphia’s AJ Brown, who comes in one spot ahead here. Justin Jefferson (7) is the only WR in the top 10, Tyreek Hill comes in at No, 12 and the top 20 has Ja’Marr Chase (16) Davante Adams (17), and Stephon Diggs. Cooper Kupp checks in at No. 26 before the big lull to Brown. Snubbed. CB Trevon Diggs Diggs being named the second-best corner on his roster is one thing that can be debated, but leaving him outside the top 100 seems to be a prisoner of the bad take echo chamber. In three seasons, Diggs has a First-Team All-Pro nod, two Pro Bowl nominations and 17 interceptions. The game’s best receivers do not have standout games against him.

Trevon Diggs deserves more credit for being one of the best corners in the league.

TREVON DIGGS WELCOMED HIS FIRST TEST WITH JAMAR CHASE Jamar Chase took it upon himself to give the national media a sound bite that rang across the nation and landed at the doorsteps of one Trevon Diggs. It was a backhanded compliment on its’ best day. Unfortunately for Chase, his best day was not on the field on September 18th. Diggs proved that he was much more than “a great athlete.” I’m positive Trevon still had unfond memories of their LSU-Alabama matchup, where Jamar put up 140 yards on six grabs. Each reception wasn’t on Diggs, but it’s still a memory he wanted to replace. He most certainly did that and some. The Bengals superstar was the first player last season to rent a place on Diggs’ version of Revis Island. When Trevon lined up against him, two catches for 14 yards was all he could afford.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.