We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 83.

WR Jalen Brooks

Born: 7th May 2000 (23) - Harrisburg, North Carolina

College: South Carolina Gamecocks

Draft: 2023, Round 7, Pick 244, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats: (College)

Receptions: 33

Yards: 504

Yards Per Catch: 15.3

Touchdowns: 1

Rush Attempts: 4

Rush Yards: 51

Rush TDs: 1

College:

Jalen Brooks started his collegiate career at Wingate in 2018. While playing at Wingate for two years he managed to produce 1,048 receiving yards and score ten touchdowns. He then transferred to Tarleton State but never played a game and transferred again, this time to South Carolina. Due to NCAA rules he was ineligible to play until the Gamecocks fifth game of the 2020 season. His first year playing for South Carolina Brooks played in five games and had 11 receptions for 100 yards. His second year with South Carolina in 2021 was cut short again due to personal reasons. He managed, on a reduced season, to make 14 receptions with 181 receiving yards and scored one touchdown. Finally, in 2022, he played his first full season for the Gamecocks and had 33 receptions, 504 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown and scored one rushing touchdown.

Cowboys Outlook:

This is a tough projection. Brooks enters Dallas trying to find a position on a team that has a stacked wide receiver corps. But he has an ace up his sleeve. The team could do with his skill set in terms of being a jump-ball specialist that can win contested catches. He can high-point the ball better than most and win 50/50 balls deep down the field which could add an extra threat to the Cowboys offense. What makes him a tough projection is his lack of production, poor release and looking off-balance at times on routine catches. He could be an extremely helpful weapon for Dak. Expect him to be heavily scrutinized and tested this offseason to establish his level of ability.

Projected 2023 Stats:

Snaps: 15

Targets: 2

Receptions: 1

Yards: 13

Yards After Catch: 3

Touchdowns: 0

The Big Question:

Does Jalen Brooks make it on the final 53-man roster this year? Leave your answer in the comments section.