Lamb knows that success on the field will cure all contract woes.

The 2023 season will be career defining for CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-year-old top receiver. He has a trustworthy sidekick for the first time in his role as the team’s top receiver, thanks to the offseason trade acquisition of Brandin Cooks, and it couldn’t come at a better time for Dallas’ latest No. 88 as he is eligible for a second contract for the first time in his career ahead of his fourth NFL season. Outside of wanting to have his financial future in a secure state, like many people in and outside of the football word, Lamb says he isn’t phased by this new stage of his career, especially since Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones made it clear extensions for homegrown stars are in the works. “I’m going to be 100 percent honest, I’m not even distracted,” Lamb said Thursday, via The Athletic. “The money, definitely worried about it. But it’s not nothing that’s really on my mind every day that I wake up or when I come to the building. I don’t really think about how much money am I gonna make. It’s really just all about coming in and showing my worth, and then let everything else handle itself.”

Pollard expects to be ready to go for training camp in July, as well as week one on Sep. 10.

FRISCO, Texas — The 2023 season will feature the complete unleashing of Tony Pollard. The former fourth-round pick is entering his fifth year in the NFL as the premier back for the Dallas Cowboys, following the team’s decision to part ways with former two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott. First things first, however, and that’s making sure he’s back to full health before things get underway in September, if not sooner — having suffered a broken leg in January. “Right now, I’m feeling really good about where I am — a little bit ahead of schedule,” said Pollard at the end of OTAs. ”Being able to get out there for the walkthrough parts and to be out there with the team, get out there and get my feet wet. I’m not really limited at this point, it’s just [about] being smart with it. Just trying to work my way back in slowly and make sure I’m in tip-top shape so there’s not a fall-off.”

In-depth breakdown of offseason choices entering the summer.

Decisions, decisions, decisions. What is life but preparing to make choices and living through the consequences of them? That stands in the NFL as well. The Dallas Cowboys make draft picks and free agent signings, then watch how they unfold. They assign new contracts to players that have impacts on other moves they could have made and then shift goals based on the results. This past offseason, the Cowboys’ biggest decision probably wasn’t on the field, but rather the sideline. Mutually parting ways with Kellen Moore, giving playcalling duties to head coach Mike McCarthy and retaining Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator probably will have more impact than any of the personnel decisions the club made. Yet still, the personnel decisions are front and center now that OTAs have kicked off. Which moves were the best? Which leave something to be desired? Here’s a look at how we see each of 25 moves shaking out over the course of the 2023 season and beyond.

Ya’ll can put away the blue and white prayer beads for now.

Dallas Cowboys fans might not want to go out and buy custom DeAndre Hopkins jerseys just yet. Mike McCarthy on Thursday was asked about the possibility of Dallas adding Hopkins, who is now a free agent, and while the Cowboys head coach didn’t shoot down the idea, he didn’t exactly embrace the question. “I really like the look of our (wide receiver) group,” McCarthy told reporters. “The vertical speed is definitely — you know, we made some improvement there.” McCarthy wasn’t tipping his hand, saying that “there’s nothing good that comes out of those answers” about players not currently on the Cowboys’ roster. But he was complimentary toward the five-time Pro Bowler.

Likely too many major extensions looming on the horizon to expect a spending spree.

Nearly three months have passed since the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott, a necessary bookkeeping decision that couldn’t have been fun for the powers that be. But however much it might have hurt for Jerry Jones to cut a franchise favorite, the Cowboys’ owner and general manager is about to see the payoff. Now, for the important part: what might the Cowboys do with it? Given that much spending power, it’s understandable to get ideas about big-name free agents, like newly available receiver DeAndre Hopkins, for instance. The reality is likely to be a lot less interesting. The Cowboys do have a lot of cap space. They also have quite a few expenditures heading their way. Trevon Diggs is entering the final year of his rookie contract, with eyes on a possible extension. Other noteworthy starters like Terence Steele, Jayron Kearse and Tyler Biadasz are also headed for free agency in 2024.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.