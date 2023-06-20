Heading into the 2023 season the Dallas Cowboys currently have one of the most talented rosters in the NFC East division, and also the entire NFL. They recently had several of their players make Pro Football Focus’ top 32 rankings by position, which is a testament to just how talented this team is this year.

The number of Cowboys players who made PFF’s top 32 rankings by position shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise though. We all know Dallas has a talented team heading into 2023, so let’s attempt to rank their Top 10 players.

#10 - C Tyler Biadasz

Although there were several others worthy of claiming the 10th and final spot in this Top 10 list, Tyler Biadasz sneaks in claiming that honor. The 146th overall pick (fourth round) of the 2020 NFL Draft is coming off his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022 and is also entering a contract year with the Cowboys in 2023. He has continued to improve his game year after year in Dallas and has become one of the most consistent and reliable offensive lineman.

#9 - WR Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks is the first of two players to make the Top 10 list who weren’t actually drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. The 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints has quietly been one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the entire league throughout his career. In his nine-year career with four different teams, Cooks has six 1,000+ receiving yard seasons and could earn his seventh in 2023 with the Cowboys.

#8 - DE DeMarcus Lawrence

The 34th overall selection in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft is one of the most underrated EDGE players in the league, and with the Dallas Cowboys as well. With three Pro Bowl appearances and one Second-Team All-Pro selection under his belt, D-Law has proven throughout his career to be one of the best all-around players at his position both against the run and rushing the passer. Look for him to have another Pro Bowl-caliber 2023 season.

#7 - QB Dak Prescott

The 135th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cowboys might be coming off one of the worst seasons in his career in 2022, but the two-time Pro Bowl QB is still a Top 10 player at his position in the NFL, and within Dallas’ organization as well. With better weapons surrounding him entering 2023, there is reason to believe he should have a bounce-back season this year, so much so, he could be in the running for MVP.

#6 - RB Tony Pollard

The 128th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft is coming off his first Pro Bowl season with the Cowboys in 2022. He was a Top 10 running back in the league last season and is expected to be so once again in 2023. His explosiveness and versatility as both a runner and receiver makes him one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the league. He should be even better this season as the Cowboys new RB1.

#5 - CB Stephon Gilmore

Only the second player on this list not to be drafted by the Cowboys, Gilmore brings a wealth of knowledge/experience with him to Dallas. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, five-time Pro Bowler, and two-time First-Team All-Pro CB may not be the player he once was earlier in his career, but he is already one of the best players currently on the roster. He should be part of a formidable CB duo in 2023 opposite Trevon Diggs.

#4 - CB Trevon Diggs

The Cowboys got a steal in 2020 when they selected Trevon Diggs 51st overall in the second round. He was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2021 and is also coming off of back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons (2021, 2022). On top of all of that, he led the league in interceptions in 2021 with 11. In his young career he has become one of the better ball-hawking CBs in the entire league and is one of the best defensive players for the Cowboys.

#3 - WR CeeDee Lamb

The 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is coming off of back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons (2021, 2022) and was also a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022. Like Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, and Dez Bryant before him, CeeDee Lamb is living up to the No. 88 jersey he’s currently donning with the Cowboys. He is among the best at his position in the entire league and is no doubt one of the best players currently on Dallas’ roster heading into 2023.

#2 - LB/DE Micah Parsons

The 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is a two-time Pro Bowl player and a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection already in his short NFL career. The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year has already reached superstar status and is one of the best LB/DE players in the entire league. He just misses out on being the best player currently on the Cowboys roster, however, an argument could be made he could claim the top spot.

#1 - RG Zack Martin

The 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft is a eight-time Pro Bowl player and has been selected to eight All-Pro teams (6 First-Team, 2 Second-Team) in his nine-year career. The one season he didn’t get selected to the Pro Bowl or All-Pro team was in 2020 when he struggled with injuries, despite playing at his normal Pro Bowl/All-Pro level. Due to his consistency and dominance he is the best OG in the NFL and the best player in Dallas.