We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 81.

WR Simi Fehoko

Born: 5th November 1997 (25) - Salt Lake City, Utah

College: Stanford Cardinal

Draft: 2021, Round 5, Pick 179, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats:

Total Snaps- 79

Offensive Snaps- 36 (11.6%)

Targets- 4

Receptions- 3

Receiving Yards- 24

Yards Per Reception- 8.0

First Downs- 1

College:

Simi Fehoko began his college career at Stanford in 2018. His first season was initially quiet and he didn’t play until the final four games of the season. His second season as a sophomore was his most productive, playing in 12 games. He had24 receptions for 566 yards and scored six touchdowns. In 2020 Fehoko played a reduced season due to Covid and only played six games. He led the team in receptions with 37 catches, 574 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns. He had an unbelievable game versus UCLA when he caught 16 passes for 230 yards and scored three touchdowns. He was named to the All-PAC 12 first-team after a short but good season. His cousin, Breiden Fehoko, went undrafted to the L.A. Chargers the season before.

Cowboys Review:

It’s been a fairly quiet stint for Fehoko to start off his career in the NFL. He’s taken snaps on special teams, but even those have been limited. He needs to show out this offseason and make a push for a supporting role on the receiver corps, or more serious questions as to how much longer he can stick around at Dallas will start to get asked.

2023 Roster Projection:

Fehoko seems suited for the big-slot receiver role, and in order for him to be used that way would mean Lamb is lining up elsewhere. In the redzone in the new Mike McCarthy Texas Coast offense could be the way Simi gets utilized more this season. His size, athleticism and ability to win jump-balls make him a great big redzone target, it’s just a case of him being good enough to be trusted in that role.

Projected 2023 Stats:

Snaps: 182

Targets: 16

Receptions: 13

Yards: 160

Yards After Catch: 70

Touchdowns: 2

The Big Question:

Does Fehoko make a jump this year and take more of a role on offense? Give your answers in the comment section.