CeeDee tops in yards for receivers? It’s within the realm of possibility.

Welp, this year Lamb now has Brandin Cooks lining up on the other side of him, not Noah Brown. That is going to be a lovely site to see. Lamb put up 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns last season with no other threat on the other side of the field. He gained all the attention of the defense. Now, you line Cooks up on the other side, who could be a No. 1 wide receiver for a handful of teams. Cooks does nothing but produce 1,000 yards, no matter where he is. With that said Lamb could have even more yards in 2023 because less attention will be on him with Cooks on the other side. I won’t lie to you. I think Lamb has a real chance to lead the NFL in receiving yards in 2023. Lamb finishes with 1,762 yards and 13 touchdowns. Will that be enough to win the yards title? We will find out.

The Cowboys newest tight end.

What’s Next: The rookie second-round pick donned a boot on his right foot throughout OTAs and to begin minicamp as he nursed plantar fasciitis, but ditched the boot on Day 2 of mandatory minicamp and focused on catch drills with tight ends coach Lunda Wells. He is expected to be fully available to start training camp as he walks into a full-blown Big Ten battle with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot to determine who’ll truly be the successor to Dalton Schultz. Bet You Didn’t Know: Schoonmaker didn’t begin his football career as a tight end. As a matter of fact, he was a quarterback in high school, but that’s not all. He also took handoffs out of the backfield as a halfback at times, a three-position player who produced his way to a seat on the Wolverines roster and, ultimately, the one in Dallas. Quotable: “I think just being able to line me up in different spots, in-line and in the slot, and just being the versatile player that I am. I think I can really add a lot to that room and to the team.” - Luke Schoonmaker

What they’re saying about Mazi Smith.

26. Mazi Smith, DT, Dallas Cowboys How he has fared so far: The Cowboys did not do any 11-on-11 work during the organized team activities or minicamp, so making any judgment on Smith is difficult because so much of what he will do is about his size (6-3, 325) and strength. But what the offseason work allowed Smith to do was learn what the coaches will want from him technically, and they have said he has picked everything up fast. He has a willing mentor in veteran Johnathan Hankins. “You can tell on tape for a big man, [Smith] bends extremely well and obviously very strong. Everyone knows that,” All-Pro guard Zack Martin said. “He’s going to be a great addition to our team. We should have some good battles in training camp.” — Todd Archer

Troy Aikman talks about his broadcasting future.

Aikman retired for the NFL in 2000 and began his sports broadcasting career in 2001. He will kickoff his 22nd year in the booth this fall. During a recent appearance on Dallas radio, revealed that he has “a pretty good idea” as to when he’ll call it a career. “I always have been [mindful] of our time being limited. … So, I posed the question to myself a lot that, you know, if you’ve got ‘X’ number of years left, what exactly do you want to do with that time?” the 56-year-old Aikman said on 1310 AM The Ticket. Aikman is entering the second year of a multi-year contract with ESPN. He did admit that while he was planning to retire in the “near future” but he does have “an idea” on when he will step away. “And I go a step further — does that include broadcasting, does that include living in Texas? … But yet, I am still broadcasting and I’m still living in Dallas, and I very much love the state of Texas and I love living in Dallas, but I don’t know how much longer I’ll do it. I’ve got a pretty good idea. And not to suggest that I’m retiring anytime in the near future, but I’ve got an idea as to when I believe that I’ll retire.”

