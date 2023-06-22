We are week in June where little seems to be happening around the NFL. If you are a San Antonio Spurs fan, this is a week filled with excitement as the team gets ready to draft center Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama has been dubbed by many analysts as the best draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003. The state of Texas is due to get another “bigger than life” sports star.

The Texas Rangers lost to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, 7-6. However, the game ended with some controversy. Chicago’s Elvis Andrus appeared to be tagged out at home plate after a single by Chicago’s Zach Remillard. However, after video review, the call was overturned because Texas’ catcher Jonah Heim was ruled to be blocking the plate illegally. This call gave the White Sox the go-ahead run and ultimately won them the game. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was irate, which led to his 80th ejection in his career. After the game he described it as “one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen, and it was done by replay.” The Rangers remain atop the AL West with a 45-28 record.

In the Dallas Cowboys world, not too much is happening. However, there was a report that RB Tony Pollard is open to a new contract and that the Cowboys “would love” to reduce the $10.1 million cap hit Pollard’s franchise tag would currently take up.

What do you think the Cowboys should do? Should they sign Pollard to a contract extension with the team? Many would argue that this would be them not learning their lesson with recently released RB Ezekiel Elliott.

What should they do? Let us know in the comments! Feel free to tell us anything on your mind regarding the Cowboys or the sports world.

As always, thanks for reading, and go Cowboys!