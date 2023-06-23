As summer is officially upon us, and we creep ever so slowly to the start of the NFL year, another talent pool of players is just wrapping up their season with a chance for talented additions to the roster. Much like the XFL that wrapped up previously, the USFL regular season ended with the playoffs beginning Saturday and the season wrapping up entirely with the championship game scheduled to be played on July 1st.

Stephen Jones likes to remind us that talent acquisition is a 24/7 business, and as we currently sit the Cowboys have certain needs. With a new group of guys to ponder, let's take a look at three names that could make sense for the Dallas Cowboys to bring to Oxnard, CA with them.

K, Luis Aguilar, Philadelphia Stars

There is no doubt about it, the biggest question mark on the Cowboys roster right now is just who will be the kicker come week one. Tristan Vizcaino is the only kicker on the roster, and even though that is the case at the moment, there aren't many, if anybody, saying that it is his job to lose. The addition of another kicker is obvious and expected as no team is going to roll into camp with only one place kicker on the roster, just for practice purposes alone we can expect another camp leg at the very least, but just who is the question.

Luis Aguilar of the Philadelphia Stars was the best kicker in the league this season and was rewarded as such by being named a member of the ‘All-USFL’ team. Aguilar led the entire league in points scored with 94 and finished the season 25/29 on field goal attempts and 19/20 on PATs. Additionally, Aguilar went 11/15 on kicks over 40 yards with two of those four misses coming from over 50 yards. Aguilar also was tasked with punting at times where he had 19 punts in limited action and dropped five of those inside the 20-yard line.

Who needs a kicker? Luis Aguilar of the USFL's Philadelphia Stars went 8/8 on FGs on Sunday and accounted for all 24 points in a win over the NJ Generals.



Aguilar made kicks from 56, 55, 51, 49, 42, 36, 27 & 22.



Here's the game-winner from 55 yards out:pic.twitter.com/hAZgkUx9Rz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 15, 2023

The Cowboys have stated they are looking to find talent at the position anywhere, Competition for Vizcaino is paramount and they may be able to find that here with Luis Aguilar.

G, Paul Adams, New Orleans Breakers

In the NFL you can never have enough offensive linemen competition. and if the Cowboys bring in Paul Adams it can help sort out what they have on the inside of the offensive line. Adams started all 10 games this season for the Breakers and was named to the ‘All-USFL Team’ as well. The 6’5’ 317 lb lineman, who played his college ball at Missouri, brings size and a mean streak on the interior of the offensive line that coaches like to see from their big guys.

Adams does have some position flex as he played tackle in college, and while the Cowboys value that ability, the questions on this offensive line reside in the interior and that may be where his biggest opportunity lies. Guys like Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko are getting looks at guard and it looks to be an all-hands-on-deck approach to see just what everybody is capable of there. The Cowboys' best five offensive linemen are clear, the rest of it is still being sorted out and adding Paul Adams to the mix could help clear things up in Oxnard.

RB, Mark Thompson, Houston Gamblers

For the first time in quite a while the Cowboys running back room is largely unsettled. Outside of Tony Pollard at the top, it is wide open for what the rotation may shake out to be week one. Outside of Ronald Jones, and maybe even including Jones, the options behind Pollard are widely unknown as far as production and what to expect goes. Many feel the running back position is the easiest to come in and be successful at in the NFL, and if that holds true the Cowboys may look to a highly productive back in their own state to bring into camp with them.

MARK THOMPSON CAN'T BE STOPPED



The @USFLGamblers get on the board first pic.twitter.com/0OJApZ4BpB — USFL (@USFL) May 6, 2023

Mark Thompson is a big, strong running back who played for the Houston Gamblers this year and was extremely productive. The 6’2”, 235 lb back played in 10 games and rushed for 653 rushing yards on 135 attempts averaging 4.83 yards a carry with 14 touchdowns on the ground. Thompson may be exactly what the Cowboys need as far as a contrast to Tony Pollard and his style while being able to supplement some of what the team is missing with the departure of Ezekiel Elliott. There were so many little things that Elliott did that the Cowboys will be looking for this new group to step up and execute, it cannot hurt to add some size to the room that also has big-play ability.