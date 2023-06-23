The Cowboys offensive leader thinks rookie Deuce Vaughn will help immediately.

In the sixth round of the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected selected running back Deuce Vaughn out of Kansas State – the son of Cowboys’ assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn. And it sounds like his addition to the team is more than just a family reunion. During an interview this week, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he’s excited about the story, but also made it clear that he thinks Deuce Vaughn will be able to make an impact for the Cowboys “immediately.” “That was one that you do get excited about when you see that story,” Prescott said on Sportsradio 96.7 FM, via the Dallas Morning News. “Understanding going into it knowing who he was, knowing his dad, thinking how cool that would be if you could make that happen. I did pay attention enough that he was there in the [sixth] round or something, was like how is he still there? Seeing that, seeing that reaction, just knowing how great of a guy Chris, who is the father, is. I’m excited about Deuce being in there. I think he’s going to be a very talented player who can help us immediately.”

A trio that Jerry knows he’s gotta pay.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently tangoing with a few of their current players looking for extensions. Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb headline the list of players they’d like to re-sign this summer. By Dallas’ own admission, they want to re-sign at least two of them before training camp kicks off in Oxnard this July. With these three players, there’s no time like the present to get new done because the cost is only going up. Which is also why the players may not be as eager to “dance” as Dallas is. “Guys want to wait and I understand why because prices go up from one year to the next, Jones said. “If opportunity is there, we’d like to get one, two, three of these guys signed.”

Gonna need a big year from the big guy, and he’s got all the traits to make it happen.

One of the biggest questions the Dallas Cowboys have to answer when they report to Oxnard at the end of July will be, “How will they find their starting five offensive linemen?’’ And it’s not just a “who?’’ It is a “how?’’ That is what has taken place in the lead-up to training camp during OTAs and mandatory minicamp as Dallas has (slowly) moved second-year offensive tackle Tyler Smith to left guard, filling a void left by the free-agent departure of Connor McGovern to the Buffalo Bills. So, we set out to look at Tyler Smith’s tape to see flashes of what the Cowboys have seen to make them confident of moving their prized 2022 first-round pick.

The first thing that you notice about him is just how easy he makes it look to move people in the running game.



Watch him here move his guy out of his gap, creating a cutback lane for Pollard. pic.twitter.com/urRARDbiHF — Harrison Reno (@HarrisonReno) June 22, 2023

Dallas has yet to make any moves for a go-to running back in the offseason.

Dak Prescott is still riding with former Dallas Cowboys star teammate Ezekiel Elliott as the running back remains a free agent. The Cowboys quarterback has been working out with Elliott throughout the offseason noting the running back “looks great” while Prescott added that he is “excited for whatever opportunity” emerges for the star rusher. “That’s my best friend,” Prescott told The Dallas Morning News’ Lia Assimakopoulosduring a June 21, 2023 interview. “We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan.” League insider Mike Garafolo believes that a Zeke return to Dallas “could be where this is headed.” The Buccaneers and Chargers are two teams who have been linked to Elliott given both franchises hired former Cowboys assistants this offseason. Garafolo added that the Bucs do not appear eager to sign Elliott despite the team’s decision to release Fournette.

An undrafted free agent that is trying to make the roster.

What’s Next: With opportunity still open and available on the offensive line going into 2023, Bass is not an exception to the long list of offensive linemen vying for firm placement in the second tier of the depth chart. As either a guard or tackle, Bass has potential in the NFL to make an impact, and that chance could come sooner rather than later if a strong training camp and preseason puts him in a position to capitalize on any injuries that could occur up front this season. Bet You Didn’t Know: Bass is one of seven junior college products on the roster for the Cowboys (Josh Ball, DeMarcus Lawrence, Eric Scott Jr., Tyrus Wheat, Sam Williams, Nahshon Wright), giving the franchise the most active players of any team in the league that went the JUCO route. Quotable: “It looks like football comes pretty easy to him. He doesn’t blink, and that’s a real pro attribute for a young player. He has a subtle fire confidence to him. He seems very natural and I feel strongly that we’ll have position flex [with Bass].” - Mike McCarthy in his final minicamp press conference about Bass’ early play.

