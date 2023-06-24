According to Spotrac.com, the Dallas Cowboys currently have $24.1 million in cap space. The team has the third most cap space across the entire league. The other four teams in the top five are the Chicago Bears (1), Carolina Panthers (2), the Indianapolis Colts (4), and the Arizona Cardinals (5).

The Cowboys are sitting in a unique situation. They are the only team in the top five in cap space that is currently in a “win-now” mode. The rest of the four teams had really poor seasons in 2022 and aren’t looking to compete for a Super Bowl this upcoming season.

While it is fair to point out that the Dallas front office has some potential contract extensions looming for CB Trevon Diggs and WR CeeDee Lamb, they have plenty of cap space to improve the team this season.

Although it seems unlikely to come into fruition, the Cowboys could try and sign a veteran like WR Deandre Hopkins or RB Dalvin Cook to a short-term contract. Hopkins recently visited with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans since hitting free agency.

What would you like to see done with the cap space the Dallas Cowboys currently have? Are there any players you would like Dallas to take a look at? Or should they save it for contract extensions?

