Brandin Cooks certainly has big-play ability, but that’s not all he brought to Dallas.

With CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in addition to Cooks, the Cowboys believe they have a receiver trio that can attack all parts of the field from different parts of the formation. McCarthy said even if defenses give Cooks a free release off the line of scrimmage, he will still be a downfield option for the quarterback. “Not only the speed, but I think he’s an exceptional route runner,” McCarthy said. “He has a great understanding of routes and time clocks, and specifics of getting in and out of breaks.” Cooks’ impact goes beyond his speed. Lamb and Gallup said they have picked up small tricks of the trade Cooks has mastered while totaling six 1,000-yard seasons with four different franchises. “I’m a visual learner and I’m just watching him as he runs his routes, the way he preps, the way he practices, how he goes about his business. I love each and every part of it,” Lamb said. “I mean, he’s a professional to a ‘T’. My coach told me bringing him in will be the best thing for me and it is.”

The Cowboys already struck gold once pulling from the USFL pool. Could they do it again?

K, Luis Aguilar, Philadelphia Stars Luis Aguilar of the Philadelphia Stars was the best kicker in the league this season and was rewarded as such by being named a member of the ‘All-USFL’ team. Aguilar led the entire league in points scored with 94 and finished the season 25/29 on field goal attempts and 19/20 on PATs. Additionally, Aguilar went 11/15 on kicks over 40 yards with two of those four misses coming from over 50 yards. Aguilar also was tasked with punting at times where he had 19 punts in limited action and dropped five of those inside the 20-yard line. G, Paul Adams, New Orleans Breakers Adams does have some position flex as he played tackle in college, and while the Cowboys value that ability, the questions on this offensive line reside in the interior and that may be where his biggest opportunity lies. Guys like Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko are getting looks at guard and it looks to be an all-hands-on-deck approach to see just what everybody is capable of there. The Cowboys’ best five offensive linemen are clear, the rest of it is still being sorted out and adding Paul Adams to the mix could help clear things up in Oxnard.

The Hall of Fame corner shared an update about his health on social Instagram.

Pro football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders says he will not have to have his foot amputated. The former Dallas Cowboys star cleared up rumors about his health on social media.

Sanders said he’ll undergo an emergency procedure on Friday to take care of two blood clots and improve blood flow. He had two toes amputated last year because of those same circulation problems.

The Cowboys are looking for a backup to Tony Pollard with several candidates on the roster.

I know Tony Pollard is RB1 as soon as he’s 100 percent, but I am more concerned about RB2, who could end up being the starter until Pollard returns or if he is hurt again. I haven’t heard much about Ronald Jones. How has he looked so far? He showed promise at Tampa Bay. Any chance he becomes a star here in Dallas running behind a solid offensive line? _– Nick McGraw/Manassas, VA Nick Eatman: You never say never to anything. We’ve seen veterans in the past who looked like their best days were behind them and they found a way to shine. But is that what I expect to see from Ronald Jones this year? Can’t say I do. More than anything, it was the fact that he hasn’t had big roles in each of the last two stops in Kansas City and Tampa Bay. Then again, he could always flash his two shiny rings at all of us. He wasn’t the main reason why his teams won the Super Bowl, but he was there. Who knows, maybe that’s what he’ll bring to the Cowboys. I do think he’ll be serviceable but something tells me Malik Davis might be a better option to back up Pollard. Mickey: I’ll answer this one the way I answered Wednesday’s question about the best running back candidate to protect Dak. Re-sign Zeke if still available during camp and if he will play for a modest base salary and incentives. Now it sure seems as if Pollard will be ready to start training camp on time, and even if he misses a few weeks, no big deal. But my choice would be Malik Davis. Showed a lot last year on the few snaps he played. As for Ronald Jones, well he sure didn’t do much or was given much of a chance last year in Kansas City and the Chiefs were down Clyde Edwards-Helaire. I’d think Jones would be more of a situational player.

