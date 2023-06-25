Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion. The vocal leader of the Cowboys' defense exhibits his confidence often and isn’t afraid to say exactly what is on his mind. As a result. one of the NFL’s biggest rivalries may just have added a little bit more fuel to the fire heading into 2023.

While on an episode of the “AP Pro Football Podcast” with Rob Maadi, when asked about the Eagles Lawrence said “I don't feel like it’s a huge gap at all” between the Cowboys and their division foe.

How far is the gap between the NFC champion Eagles and the Cowboys? Dallas star DE DeMarcus Lawrence tells @RobMaaddi "it's not a huge gap at all."



While it is clear that this comment should not be viewed as problematic and can simply be seen as showing confidence in himself and his teammates, the rivalry between the two organizations is always one that is heated, and even more so when both teams are among the best teams in the league.

Furthermore, there certainly seems to be merit in what Lawrence is speaking to as the Cowboys have added pieces on both sides of the ball in Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks. They also had a draft that looked to attack some of the teams most pressing needs, and that has added confidence to what the Cowboys are building heading into 2023.

The Eagles clearly have talent and a QB they rewarded with a massive contract, so they should certainly be respected. However, there is something to be said about a Super Bowl hangover that plagues teams the following year in addition to the loss of some key contributors in free agency like safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DT Javon Hargraves, and two LB’s in TJ Edwards and Kyzir White.

Only time will tell if what DeMarcus Lawrence said is true, but as we sit here in June, the statement isn’t far-fetched as it may be perceived by the other fanbase involved.