With just over a month until the Cowboys arrive in Oxnard, California for their annual escape from the Texas heat for the sake of quality training camp practices, the Cowboys currently have 88 of their available 90 roster spots full.

What will they be doing with those spots?

Let’s examine some options:

Kicker

This is probably the spot that makes the most sense for one of the two open spaces. Currently Tristan Vizcaino is the only kicker on the Cowboys roster, and with only 11 field goals (12 tries) and 15 extra points (20 tries) under his belt as an NFL kicker the last three years, he’s hardly a lock to be the team’s kicker in 2023.

The Cowboys could easily bring 5-10 kickers to Oxnard and hold a mass tryout the day before camp opens, and sign one of those guys, and then have another open try out the last week of camp and make a “final” decision at kicker.

Tight End

With the departure of Dalton Schultz, the Cowboys have lots of promising players in the tight end room. Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot showed potential as rookies in 2022, and second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker has upside the team believes in. But they have no established veterans.

You could argue a veteran in this room would fit the old Bill Parcells term “progress stopper”, preventing the development of those young players, but the other side of that argument is that an old pro at the position would be able to guide the young bucks through camp, and provide a safety net should Schoonmaker’s injury struggles in college and OTA’s follow him to training camp.

Quarterback

With only three quarterbacks on the roster, the youngest of whom was drafted in 2019 and is now 28 years old, the Cowboys should absolutely be looking to add a young quarterback. There was belief in the spring that the Cowboys would be looking to draft a signal caller, but not only did they not draft a quarterback, they didn’t sign one in undrafted free agency. They could look to players from one of the spring leagues, like the XFL or USFL for options as the fourth quarterback, just like they did for kick returner KaVontae Turpin in 2022, and give Mike McCarthy, Brian Schottenheimer, and Scott Tolzien their project quarterback for 2023.