We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 77.

OT Tyron Smith

Born: 12th December 1990 (32) - Los Angeles, California

College: USC Trojans

Draft: 2011, Round 1, Pick 9, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats:

Total Snaps: 401 (35%)

Pass Block Snaps: 239

Run Block Snaps: 162

Sacks: 1

Pressures: 16

Penalties: 0

College:

Tyron Smith started playing at USC in 2008, at first as a backup left tackle. In his sophomore year he got a starting role but at right tackle, and that’s where he stayed for the next two seasons. In his junior year he was named All-PAC 10 first-team and earned the Morris Trophy award for his blocking skills. People remarked on his athleticism and how quick and explosive he was without a reduction in strength. Names like Nate Solder and Anthony Castonzo were the other big names at the position in the 2011 NFL Draft, but Smith was the first tackle off the board when Dallas got on the clock at pick nine.

Cowboys Review:

The Cowboys went hard to solidify their offensive line in the draft over a period of time and it started with Tyron Smith. He quickly became the crown jewel in what became the most potent offensive line in the NFL for several years. Even though he’s getting up there in age, he’s still a solid offensive tackle and a worthy member on any NFL roster. During the offseason he took a contract deal where he’s essentially betting on himself in terms of his health, one that could pay off if he manages to play an entire season. His obvious major setback to earning the maximum on his new contract deal is that the last time he played an entire season was 2015. But the fact it’s been that long, and the Cowboys refuse to let him go is a testament to his talent and how elite he is as a blocker. Since being drafted by the Cowboys he’s made eight Pro Bowls and been All-Pro four times, that’s an outstanding career.

2023 Roster Projection:

The offensive line in 2023 has questions, but one thing that’s for certain is while Tyron Smith remains healthy he will be one of the starting five. With Terence Steele still recovering and the fact Smith played right tackle at the end of last season, it’s possible he continues to provide his blocking talents there. Or if the coaching staff want to keep him at his natural position, then it would be the coaches are going back to the original plan of both Smith’s playing on the left. To make a best estimate on where he plays, more than likely they keep him at left tackle to start the season and see how long he can stay active.

Projected 2023 Stats:

Total Snaps: 940

Pass Block Snaps: 515

Run Block Snaps: 425

Pressures: 22

Sacks: 2

The Big Question:

How many games do you predict Tyron Smith will play this year? Put your answers in the comment section.