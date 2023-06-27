A new year brings new faces and with that excitement it brings hope for the new additions. While many of the moves the Dallas Cowboys have made deserve applause and the hope they are generating, as an unintended result sometimes guys who have been here for a while and have been productive at times get lost in the shuffle.

Some of these guys are just scratching the surface in their careers with real potential to take it up a notch in 2023, while some are finally settling into their role in Dallas. Let’s take a look at three Cowboys that should be garnering more attention as training camp approaches.

DE Dorance Armstrong

When you discuss the Cowboys list of potent pass rushers, Dorance Armstrong is often not among the top guys mentioned. When you’re behind guys like Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, with the promising potential of Sam Williams there as well, it is understandable.

Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong strip sack. DeMarcus Lawrence scoop and score.

However, when Armstrong has had his opportunities he’s done very well with them. He never missed a game last year and accumulated 8.5 sacks which was more than double what he had in his career leading up to that. Add the fact he had a forced fumble, 33 total tackles, and was a beast on special teams, Armstrong should be getting discussed a whole lot more for this Cowboys defense heading into year six. He may never see the volume needed to be in the upper echelon of pass rushers in this league, but if he continues to make the most of his opportunities, other teams will be talking about him in free agency.

Safety Malik Hooker

The Cowboys secondary might be the most complete unit on their entire team and it starts with the safety room. Guys like Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson get well deserved props for their contributions, but the most talented one of the bunch may actually be Malik Hooker. The safety from Ohio State is a former first-round pick who struggled to stay healthy early in his career while with the Indianapolis Colts, but has now since found stability and comfort here in Dallas.

In his first two seasons Hooker has played in 31 out of the 34 games and has four interceptions, 106 tackles, and one touchdown. When it came to Hooker and his time in the NFL, it was never a question about his ability. but his availability. Since joining the Cowboys he has been more than solid in the back end of their defense and heading into his third season with the team, he has a chance to be a crucial piece on this defense’s back end not only for this year, more for years to come.

DL Chauncey Golston

No question about it, the Cowboys are talented across the board on the defensive line. We touched on the pass rushers earlier, and when you look at the interior of the line as well it’s littered with guys who can make plays. With the addition of Mazi Smith, the re-signing of Jonathan Hankins, and the ongoing ascension of Osa Odighizuwa, one could understand why the first name that comes to mind isn’t Chauncey Golston.

Golston needs to fight for his reps in a packed defensive tackle room, but his versatility to be able to play outside and bring a pass rush can set him apart from the rest of the group. As he heads into year three the focus will be on showing that value. When given the chance he has splashed at times, but where he will need to do so more consistently and make the most of the limited reps when presented. It will be an uphill climb for Golston heading into training camp, but don’t be surprised if he ends up being talked about more than we may initially expected.