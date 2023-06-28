With two years under their belt, the Dallas Cowboys 2021 draft class is a mixed bag of results heading into the pivotal Year 3 that is generally referred to as a ‘make or break’ season for young players. Today, we’re going to assess where these players currently stand heading into this pivotal season.

Round 1, pick 12 – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Already a two-time Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selection, Micah Parsons is the crown jewel of the Dallas Cowboys 2021 draft class. In Parsons, the Cowboys have a rare talent who they can continue to build their defense around. Entering Year 3, he is already arguably one of the best, if not the best, defensive players in the entire league and someone who looks as if will have his bust residing in the Hall of Fame when all is said and done.

Round 2, pick 44 – Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

After two seasons with very little to show for it, the jury is still out deliberating whether or not Kelvin Joseph has a future with the Dallas Cowboys. He had his best opportunity prove his worth last season when both Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown went down with season-ending injuries, but unfortunately failed to take advantage of the opportunity. As things stand right now, he’s fighting for his job to make the final 53-roster.

Round 3, pick 75 – Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA

Osa Odighizuwa has continued to improve and grow as a player over the first two years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He has turned himself into a quality starter under Dan Quinn’s tutelage and has quietly been one of the Cowboys best interior defensive lineman the last couple seasons. Entering Year 3, he should once again play a vital role in the trenches and help form what hopefully becomes dynamic duo with Mazi Smith.

Round 3, pick 84 – Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa

Chauncey Golston has managed to carve out an under-the-radar, versatile role for himself in his two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Whether it’s playing on the edge as a defensive end or kicking inside as a defensive tackle, No. 59 provide some much-needed depth for the Cowboys defensive front. Not only that, but he’s also a valued special teams player. Heading in 2023 he could see a bump in playing time with Carlos Watkins gone.

Round 3, pick 99 – Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

Nahshon Wright is probably in the same boat as Kelvin Joseph. Heading into their third seasons with the Cowboys, both players are on the bubble right now as it pertains to making the final 53-man roster. Much like Joseph, Wright wasn’t able to prove his worth when Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown were lost to season-ending injuries. Special teams may be his ticket to a roster spot, but a big showing in training camp would help as well.

Round 4, pick 115 – Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Jabril Cox played sparingly as a rookie only to sustain a season-ending knee injury in the 2021 season. That injury seemed to impact his play in 2022 as well, creating some unknown about just where he stands heading into his third year with the Dallas Cowboys. The hope is he will be much improved being a full year removed from said injury, especially considering Dallas’ LB position might be the most unproven/thinnest on the entire roster.

Round 4, pick 138 – Josh Ball, OT, Marshall

After what can only be described as a true redshirt season, Josh Ball didn’t show much sign of development in his second season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. Year 3 with the organization is more than likely a make or break one for him. He will need a big showing in training camp to make it through the final cuts in order to earn a roster spot, and even then, the best he can probably hope for is some kind of backup role.

Round 5, pick 179 – Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

After playing a mere 11 offensive snaps in 2021 as a rookie, Simi Fehoko followed that up in his second season with the Dallas Cowboys by playing a grand total of 36 snaps on offense. He hasn’t been able to break through at WR the last two years and things don’t look much better for the third-year WR heading in 2023. He’ll be one of several young WRs competing to fill out the Cowboys receiving corps this season.

Round 6, pick 192 – Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky

Re-signing Jonathan Hankins and drafting Mazi Smith this year in the first round doesn’t bode well for Quinton Bohanna heading into his third season with the Dallas Cowboys. His size and mass to be a true nose tackle have made him an intriguing developmental prospect, however, his time may be running out with the Cowboys. Opportunities may be few and far between for him in training camp, putting his future in Dallas in jeopardy.

Round 6, pick 227 – Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

The Dallas Cowboys may have stumbled into something in the postseason last year when Israel Mukuamu was thrust into action. While he’s still buried on the depth chart heading into his third season with the Cowboys, he proved more than capable of stepping in and contributing as a starting caliber player when called upon. Add in what he brings to the table on special teams and he should be a roster lock heading into the 2023 season.

Round 7, pick 238 – Matt Farniok, G, Nebraska

With Connor McGovern exiting via free agency, Matt Farniok’s value with the Dallas Cowboys may have gone up. As a backup, his versatility to play both guard and center could prove to be invaluable, even though he hasn’t really received much opportunity to prove himself his first two seasons with the organization. He could even be considered dark horse candidate to start at left guard this season if he has a strong training camp.