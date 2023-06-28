We officially have less than a month to go. Once the dust settled from the 2023 NFL Draft we all began to count the days, minutes, and in some cases even seconds, until the Dallas Cowboys made the trek out west for training camp in Oxnard, California. To this point the exact schedule for training camp has not been known, but that all changed on Wednesday when the team officially announced it.

Wednesday, July 26 11:30 a.m. – Open Practice Thursday, July 27 11:30 a.m. – Open Practice Saturday, July 29 – Open Practice: Cowboys Back Together Weekend & Opening Ceremonies 9:00 a.m. Fan Activations | Open 11:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony | 11:30 a.m. Open Practice Monday, July 31 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice Tuesday, August 1 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice Thursday, August 3 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice Saturday, August 5 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice Monday, August 7 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice/Heroes Appreciation Day Tuesday, August 8 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice Thursday, August 10 11:00 a.m. – Open Practice Saturday, August 12 – Kickoff vs. Jacksonville, return to Oxnard after game Monday, August 14 11:00 a.m. – Open practice Tuesday, August 15 11:00 a.m. – Final open practice Friday, August 18 - Travel to Seattle

All times listed are Pacific

As you can see things technically get going on Wednesday, July 26th which is officially less than a month from now. From a formal standpoint, the Cowboys will hold the opening ceremony for camp a few days later if you care about that sort of thing.

You will note that Dallas kicks off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 12th. This is the first preseason game of the year for both teams and it is obviously not taking place in California like many of the first preseason games do for the Cowboys. In fact, this game is at AT&T Stadium which means. in a bit of a rare occurrence. the Cowboys will head from Oxnard back to DFW for the game, then return to California for the remainder of camp for just a bit before heading to visit the Seattle Seahawks in the second week of the preseason on August 19th.

With all due respect to minicamp and OTAs, training camp is the first real and official beginning of the season. Many BTBers generally make the trip out to Oxnard for a stretch of time given the experience in California is a pretty fun one overall.

Who is excited?