Blogging The Boys Thursday thread: Should the Cowboys be comfortable with their current RB room?

With the month of June soon coming to a close, we are one month closer to the return of Dallas Cowboys football. It is hard to conceal the excitement that Cowboys fans have for the upcoming season. So much talent all across the roster, another season of Dan Quinn as the defensive coordinator, and a really weak NFC conference. The potential for Dallas this upcoming season is as big as it has been for a while.

As the season approaches, one thing on the minds of the fans is the current rushing attack for the Cowboys. This is the first season since 2016 where fan-favorite Ezekiel Elliott is currently not on the roster. It remains to be seen if it will continue that way heading into week one of the season.

Writer LP Cruz recently wrote an article on the Blogging the Boys site where he explored if the Cowboys could benefit from the addition of veteran free agent RB Leonard Fournette. He mentions that the RB room is currently filled with uncertainties behind star RB Tony Pollard, therefore bringing in a veteran behind him could make sense.

How do you feel about the current RB room in Dallas? Do you feel like it is just as potent as years prior, or do you think that there is room for improvement?

Let us know in the comments!

As always, thanks for reading, and go Cowboys!